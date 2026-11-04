9th CIIE sets record for debuts and premieres

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.