INFOGRAPHIC / ECONOMY
9th CIIE sets record for debuts and premieres
By Global Times Published: Nov 04, 2026 05:51 PM
The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.(

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.


The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.(

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.



The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.(

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.



The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.(

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.



The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.(

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.



The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.(

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5–10, featuring record participation and a wave of product debuts.