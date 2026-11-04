‘China Haul’ gets 110m views on social media

China Haul Photo: VCG

Videos of foreign visitors unpacking their purchases from China have gained traction on social media, with the hashtag "China Haul" generating more than 110 million views on TikTok, as shopping increasingly becomes part of international visitors' travel experiences in the country.From domestic sneakers, cosmetics and fashion accessories to traditional Chinese products, drones and other consumer electronics, these videos showcase a wide range of goods purchased during trips to China. Some visitors have shared shopping lists and recommendations, while others have encouraged prospective travelers to leave extra space in their luggage for shopping."Bring an empty suitcase when you go to China, because you'll shop until you're exhausted," reads one widely circulated recommendation.The popularity of the trend reflects a change in the focus of overseas audiences' interest in China, moving beyond conventional sightseeing to include the country's products and everyday consumer experiences, experts said.Zhang Yiwu, a professor with Peking University, told the Global Times that the difference between the earlier "China Travel" trend and the more recent "China Haul" phenomenon reflects this shift."The focus has shifted from 'what there is to see in China' to 'what there is to buy, try and own,'" Zhang said, adding that overseas social media attention has been expanding from China as a travel destination to its products and the everyday lives of its people.The appeal of Chinese products to foreign consumers also goes beyond price competitiveness, according to Zhang."Price is only the entry point. What ­really keeps consumers interested is quality and innovation," he said, pointing to the combination of product design, technological development and supply-chain efficiency behind the growing visibility of Chinese brands.The online trend comes alongside an increase in spending by international visitors. Travelers from overseas spent 263.6 billion yuan ($39.46 billion) in China in the first seven months of 2026, up 27.8 percent year on year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce in September.The National Immigration Administration reported that foreign nationals made 11.6 million entries into China in the third quarter, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier. Of these, 8.99 million were made under visa-free policies, accounting for 77.5 percent of total foreign entries and marking a 24.1 percent year-on-year increase.The China Haul trend could also serve as a channel for Chinese brands to reach consumers who might otherwise have little exposure to them, Zhang said, as visitors share their purchases and experiences online."As a social media hashtag, China Haul has its own traffic cycle, and its popularity will fluctuate. But the mechanisms supporting it are structural and long-term," he told the Global Times, referring to China's visa facilitation measures, payment and tax refund services, manufacturing capabilities and the global reach of social media platforms.The trend is unfolding as China continues to improve the shopping environment for overseas visitors. The country has expanded its visa-free arrangements and introduced measures to make departure tax refunds more accessible, including paperless procedures and refund-upon-purchase services.In the first half of 2026, the number of overseas visitors claiming departure tax refunds surged 366 percent year on year, while sales of tax-refunded goods and the value of refunds both increased 69 percent, according to the State Taxation Administration.Beyond retail shopping, technology-related visits are also attracting international interest.A Xiaomi store manager in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, told the Xinhua News Agency that foreign tourists account for 30 percent of the store's daily customers, adding that policy measures have helped boost sales.While such visits differ from conventional leisure tourism, they point to another category of international visitors seeking first-hand exposure to Chinese industries and technologies.The changing interests of international visitors also reflect a broader shift in how they encounter China, according to Sun Jiashan, a researcher with the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration and the Central Institute of Socialism."More and more foreign visitors are moving from observing a country from a distance to experiencing a tangible society," Sun told the Global Times. "They are moving from focusing on what ­China has to experiencing what life in China is like."Sun also pointed to a shift in tourists' interests, from visiting well-known attractions to experiencing everyday Chinese culture and lifestyles."Their travel is moving from 'city walks' to 'country walks,'" the researcher said, noting that international visitors' footprints have extended to nearly 500 cities across China, including smaller cities, counties and rural areas.Cultural experiences are also becoming part of travel itineraries. Hanfu clothing photo shoots, traditional Chinese medicine-related services and visits to filming locations have emerged as additional activities for foreign visitors, offering opportunities to experience aspects of Chinese culture beyond conventional sightseeing.