PHOTO / CHINA
Celestial sprint
By VCG Published: Nov 04, 2026 11:26 PM
A competitor takes part in the men's speed preliminaries during the 2026 Parkour on the Highest Ladder competition at the Tianmen Mountain Scenic Area in Zhangjiajie, Central China's Hunan Province, on November 4, 2026. From Wednesday to Thursday, 66 top parkour athletes from 18 countries and regions around the world are competing in the three major events of men's speed, men's freestyle, and women's freestyle on the 999-step stairway known as

A competitor takes part in the men's speed preliminaries during the 2026 Parkour on the Highest Ladder competition at the Tianmen Mountain Scenic Area in Zhangjiajie, Central China's Hunan Province, on November 4, 2026. From Wednesday to Thursday, 66 top parkour athletes from 18 countries and regions around the world are competing in the three major events of men's speed, men's freestyle, and women's freestyle on the 999-step stairway known as "the world's most challenging parkour course." Photo: VCG




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