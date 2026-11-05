Former senior Chinese official Ma Xingrui indicted for taking bribes

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Former senior Chinese official Ma Xingrui has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate announced on Thursday.Ma formerly served as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and deputy head of the Leading Group for Rural Affairs of the CPC Central Committee.According to the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the National Supervisory Commission has concluded its investigation into Ma on suspicion of bribery and transferred the case to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution. The Supreme People's Procuratorate approved Ma's arrest on suspicion of bribery and designated the People's Procuratorate of Yichang in Hubei Province to handle the case. The Yichang procuratorate has recently filed a public prosecution against Ma with the Yichang Intermediate People's Court.According to the procuratorate, Ma abused his positions and exploited the convenience afforded by his authority and status to seek benefits for others and illegally accept an exceptionally large amount of property in return. He should therefore be held criminally liable for bribery in accordance with the law.Global Times