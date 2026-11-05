BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China open to increasing US agricultural imports, contingent on 30 billion reciprocal tariff cuts: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Nov 05, 2026 04:26 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG



China has always been open to increasing purchases of US agricultural products, but this is contingent on the implementation of the reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement covering $30 billion in trade on each side, a spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday in response to a question about imports of US agricultural products.

China-US agricultural trade is an important part of bilateral economic and trade cooperation. Expanding cooperation in agriculture would not only provide consumers in both countries with a wider variety of food products but also generate stable income for businesses and farmers on both sides, delivering tangible benefits to both countries, Huang Ling, MOFCOM spokesperson said.  

Huang expressed hope that the US would work with China to create more favorable conditions for bilateral agricultural trade by jointly reducing tariffs, lowering non-tariff barriers and expanding market access.

Global Times

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