World’s highest-altitude grid-connected solar thermal power station begins operation in China’s Xizang

Photo: CCTV News

China's highest-altitude Xizang Autonomous Region saw the first generating unit of a solar power demonstration project connected to the national grid on Friday, marking the start of operations at the world's highest-altitude grid-connected solar thermal power station.Located in Gar County, Ngari Prefecture, at an average altitude of 4,300 meters, the zero-carbon project developed by China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) has a total installed capacity of 150 megawatts, comprising a 100-MW photovoltaic power station and a 50-MW solar thermal power station.Unlike conventional photovoltaic facilities, the project can convert electricity generated during the day into thermal energy for storage, which can then be used to generate electricity at night or when sunlight is insufficient, enabling round-the-clock power supply, according to CCTV News.Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate about 270 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 168,200 tons a year. It also created employment opportunities for more than 500 local farmers and herders during construction.The project is expected to strengthen energy security in Ngari Prefecture, where high-altitude conditions pose challenges to electricity supply, while supporting the region's green and low-carbon development.China has been expanding its solar thermal power capacity as part of broader efforts to improve the reliability of renewable energy supplies.Global Times