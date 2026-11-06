Macao SAR court sentences former lawyer Au Kam San to 12.5 years in first national security law case

Screenshot of the release of the case on former lawmaker Au Kam San from the website of the Macao SAR's Tribunais

The Court of First Instance in Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday sentenced former lawmaker Au Kam San to 12.5 years in prison in the SAR's first national security law case, convicting him of subversion of state power, establishing links with organizations outside the SAR to carry out acts endangering national security, and breaching confidentiality, according to a statement from the SAR government's website.The court found that Au had worked with hostile organizations outside the Macao SAR over an extended period to disseminate statements advocating subversion, along with false and distorted material, to incite hatred toward the Central People's Government and overthrow or undermine the constitutional state system. His conduct continued after the national security law was amended in 2023.The court also found that, in 2023-2024, Au colluded with organizations outside the SAR to collect and disseminate false and distorted information aimed at prompting foreign action against China and the Macao SAR, inciting hatred toward the Central People's Government and disrupting Macao's sixth-term chief executive election.The court found that Au breached confidentiality by disclosing to an organization outside the Macao SAR information obtained at a closed-door legislative committee meeting on gaming concession renewals in 2021.During the trial, the defendant did not dispute most of the above facts. He also acknowledged that his acts of colluding and conspiring with several organizations outside the SAR constituted criminal offenses and agreed with the arguments presented by his defense lawyer, according to the statement.In another statement released on Friday on its website, the Macao SAR government expressed respect and support for a court ruling in the city's first case under its national security law, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding national security, judicial independence and the rule of law.The Court of First Instance independently heard the case and delivered its judgment in accordance with the law, fully safeguarding the lawful rights of the defendant and other participants in the proceedings. The SAR government calls on all sectors of society to respect the ruling, support the judiciary in exercising its adjudicatory powers in accordance with the law, and uphold judicial fairness and the tradition of the rule of law, said the government.Safeguarding national security is a constitutional responsibility of the Macao SAR. The SAR government remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding national security, respecting judicial independence and defending the rule of law. It will continue to strictly enforce Macao's Law on Safeguarding National Security to prevent, stop and punish acts endangering national security in accordance with the law, said the government.Global Times