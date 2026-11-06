Xi votes in local legislative election in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Nov 06, 2026 05:57 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping cast his ballot at a polling station in Beijing on Friday to elect deputies to a local people's congress.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, voted at the Huairentang polling station of the Zhongnanhai electoral district in Xicheng District to elect deputies to the Xicheng district people's congress.