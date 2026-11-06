Unitree ties up with oil giant, AI startup to develop embodied AI robots for oilfields, refineries

Unitree B2-Ex explosion-proof quadruped robot Photo: Screenshot from Web

Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics is forming a new joint venture (JV) with Kunlun Manufacturing, an energy equipment platform under Chinese state-owned oil giant China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and a Beijing-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm to develop industrial embodied-AI robot solutions, according to an official filing.Analysts said the deal reflects that China's energy and robotics sectors are moving closer to real-world deployment and a broader trend is emerging of embodied AI shifting from showroom demos to industrial deployment, where real scenarios, safety standards and engineering data decide commercial scale.According to the filing published by the Beijing Municipal Market Supervision Administration, Kunlun Manufacturing will hold a 60 percent stake in the joint venture, while Unitree and Beijing Fanjie Intelligent Technology will each hold a 20 percent stake. Fanjie will provide the AI model to run the robots.The JV will focus on industrial embodied-AI robot solutions. The cooperation pairs CNPC's industrial scenarios and capital with Unitree's hardware strength in quadruped and humanoid robots, and Fanjie's AI model development. Fanjie supplies the "brain" for decision-making in hazardous environments.The robots will target inspection and emergency response operations in oil and gas, refining and storage and transportation scenarios, as well as applications at gas stations and integrated charging-swapping energy stations, with coordinated development in overseas markets.Kunlun Manufacturing was established in North China's Xiongan New Area in 2023. The company serves CNPC's oil, gas, refining and sales chain. Unitree already counts CNPC's Kunlun Capital among its strategic investors. The new JV marks a shift from investment ties to operational cooperation, according to the report.Target scenarios include inspection and emergency response in oilfields, refineries and storage facilities, as well as smart energy stations. With potentially explosive atmospheres, high temperatures and toxic substances at worksites, the sector has strong demand for autonomous inspection.Unitree's B2-Ex explosion-proof quadruped robot is already positioned for such use, according to a product catalogue on Unitree's website. The robot is equipped with a 60Ah battery, can carry a 70-kilogram payload, climb 45-degree slopes and 25-centimeter steps, and features IP66 water resistance. The company claimed it is suitable for environments requiring explosion protection, including mining and coal operations.Under the simplified antitrust review procedure, the case is open for public comment from November 4 to 13.