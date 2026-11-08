ASICS to deepen commitment to Chinese market, unlock potential opportunities, says Chairman of ASICS China

ASICS' exhibition booth at the CIIE in Shanghai

ASICS will further increase investment in the Chinese market and strengthen its local production system, Koji Hayashi, chairman of ASICS China and senior managing director of ASICS Greater China, told the Global Times on Friday at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.This is ASICS's seventh consecutive year of participation in the CIIE. Walking toward the ASICS booth, a train named the "ASICS EXPRESS" comes into view. It highlights the brand's 20-year journey in China, as well as a series of professional sports technologies and new products, including the debut of the ASICS WALKING series in China.

ASICS WALKING series footwear on display at its CIIE booth in Shanghai

"Through this year's CIIE, we look ahead to a new chapter in the 2027 Year of China, hoping to show everyone ASICS's determination to continue deepening its presence in the Chinese market and its vision for future development," Hayashi said in an exclusive interview with the Global Times at the CIIE.Currently, ASICS has about 400 stores in China and is also present on major e-commerce platforms. Hayashi said ASICS will further increase investment in the Chinese market, including expanding offline and online channels, building more professional training bases, and further deepening connections with athletes and amateur runners."For example, we plan to set up a high-altitude training base in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. Currently, we already have two training bases in Kenya, and we also have related arrangements in the US and France. Next, we hope to bring this to China," he told the Global Times.In recent years, ASICS has established more communication channels with Chinese professional athletes and the general public. This year, ASICS has sponsored elite events such as the Chongqing 10K Elite Race, the Yangzhou Half Marathon and the Chengdu World Heritage Marathon, and also reached cooperation agreements with the Shanghai Athletics Center and the Inner Mongolia athletics team.Hayashi himself also participated in the Chengdu World Heritage Marathon as a runner. "Through this race, I deeply felt that Chinese runners are very dedicated, rigorous and professional about running," he said. "This also made us more aware that ASICS has a responsibility to bring excellent professional running shoes to more Chinese runners."In terms of localized operations, ASICS hopes to further strengthen its local production system and has proposed the idea of "China for China," Hayashi said.Discussing market competition and brand advantages, Hayashi stressed that ASICS's core advantage lies in product competitiveness. "Although competition among sports brands in China is very fierce, we will still focus on the areas we are good at, especially running and tennis, and continue to strengthen our professional advantages," he told the Global Times.ASICS will support the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing as an official partner. Showing high expectations for the event, Hayashi told the Global Times, "We hope everyone will not only pay attention to ASICS but also experience the sporting atmosphere presented by the entire event. Of course, we also look forward to ASICS athletes delivering outstanding performances in the competition."ASICS plans to establish a brand space in Beijing during the championships. Through this space, it hopes to introduce ASICS's brand history and latest sports technologies and products to athletes and spectators, allowing more people to learn about the brand up close.