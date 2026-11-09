China appreciates Papua New Guinea’s decision to close ‘Taipei Economic Office,’ stands ready to increase LNG imports: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China appreciates Papua New Guinea's decision to close the "Taipei Economic Office," saying the move reaffirmed broad international support for the one-China principle, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.Guo made the remark when asked to comment at the regular press conference that Taiwan's so-called "foreign affairs office" announced on November 6 the closure of the "Taipei Economic Office" in Port Moresby, and that "no new spot contracts" for the purchases of liquefied natural gas will be signed with Papua New Guinea.Taiwan also said that Papua New Guinea renewed its unilateral demands for personnel of the "office" to leave the country within a specified timeframe and for the "office" to be shut down.The decision by the government of Papua New Guinea to close the "Taipei Economic Office" in Papua New Guinea once again shows that upholding the one-China principle is where international public opinion trends and the arc of history bends, Guo said, emphasizing that China appreciates this and will continue working with Papua New Guinea to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns.Guo further noted that China stands ready to increase imports of liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea, deepen cooperation in economy and trade and other areas, and add new dimensions to our comprehensive strategic partnership.Global Times