Unitree’s first consumer-grade robotic dog priced at 43,900 yuan, draws 1,000 orders on debut

A robotic dog interacts with visitors at the Unitree booth at the Shanghai National Exhibition Center in Shanghai, on November 5, 2026, during the first day of the 9th CIIE. Photo: VCG

Chatting, playing cute, and even dancing - Chinese leading robotics maker Unitree Robotics and Hong Kong-listed intellectual property (IP) operator Star Plus Legend Holdings unveiled a consumer-grade robotic dog priced at 43,900 yuan ($6,150) at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. As Unitree's first consumer-grade collectible robotic dog, it secured an order for 1,000 units on launch day, the Global Times learned from Unitree Robotics on Monday.Named UNI-DOGGIE, the robotic dog made its global debut at the expo. It combines robotics technology with celebrity-related IP and trendy toy design. The product is positioned as a collectible for the consumer market and is Unitree's first robotic dog designed specifically for this market, according to the companies.Weighing about 19 kilograms, UNI-DOGGIE is equipped with 12 precision aluminum-alloy joint motors. It has a maximum movement speed of 2 meters per second, can step over obstacles up to 16 centimeters high and can climb slopes with inclinations of up to 40 degrees, according to Star Plus Legend Holdings.The robot can perform movements including running, jumping, walking on its front legs, performing lion-dance moves and dancing. It is also equipped with a nose-mounted camera for taking photos and videos, and supports leash-free automatic following. Users can remotely control the robot via a mobile app over 4G networks, while its software also supports over-the-air updates, according to the company.The product is designed for a range of scenarios, including home companionship, outdoor activities, trendy toy gatherings, commercial performances and parent-child interaction. Its combination of mobility, interactive functions and collectible positioning reflects an effort to bring quadruped robots into consumer-oriented settings beyond industrial and research applications.In the robotics sector, Star Plus Legend Holdings said on its official website that it is working with Unitree Robotics to develop consumer-oriented IP robots, including quadruped robotic pets and humanoid robots for entertainment and performance scenarios. The two companies have established a joint venture responsible for the development and exclusive operation of related products.The cooperation between the two companies comes as Chinese humanoid robots and other robotic technologies have made significant progress and key breakthroughs in mobility and operational efficiency in recent years, marking rapid technological advancement.Data from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that the revenue of industrial enterprises above designated size in China's robotics sector exceeded 300 billion yuan in 2025, with an average annual growth rate of more than 20 percent in the past five years. China has become the world's most active market for robotics innovation and application.A report by California-based research firm Smart Analytics Global indicates that global humanoid robot shipments totaled approximately 19,100 units in the first half of 2026, with Chinese-made units accounting for more than 97 percent of the total, the Xinhua News Agency reported in August.Global Times