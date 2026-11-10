Book of Xi's discourses on poverty reduction, alleviation published

A compilation of discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on poverty reduction and alleviation has been published by the Central Party Literature Press and released nationwide.



Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 55 important articles by Xi on poverty reduction and alleviation. Some of these works are made public for the first time.



Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core has placed poverty alleviation high on its governance agenda and regarded it as the bottom line task in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.



China has won a complete victory in the fight against poverty and accomplished the arduous task of eliminating absolute poverty, creating a miracle in the human history of poverty reduction. In the process, the country has blazed a poverty reduction path and formed an anti-poverty theory with Chinese characteristics.



Xi's discourses on poverty reduction and alleviation represent an important theoretical achievement in China's poverty alleviation efforts and the latest achievement in adapting Marxist anti-poverty theory to the Chinese context.



These discourses provide important guidance for consolidating and expanding the achievements in poverty alleviation and advancing rural revitalization across the board, promoting modernization that delivers common prosperity for all, and building a better world free from poverty and featuring shared prosperity.







