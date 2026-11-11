BUSINESS / ECONOMY
Spokesperson reaffirms support for Taiwan firms as PC brands ASUS, Acer move some production back to mainland
By Global Times Published: Nov 11, 2026 12:14 PM


Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han


Asked to comment on Taiwan PC brands ASUS and Acer's decision to move part of their production capacity in Thailand and Vietnam back to the Chinese mainland, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that the Chinese mainland has the most complete industrial system and a mature, well-developed support network for production, making it the best choice for Taiwan-funded manufacturers to invest and grow.

Close and resilient cross-Straits industrial and supply chains are not only conducive to the development and growth of Taiwan enterprises and the well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Straits, but also to the security, stability and smooth functioning of global industrial chains, Zhang said, adding that the mainland will, as always, support businessmen and enterprises from Taiwan in seizing opportunities, investing and doing business on the mainland.

Global Times 

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