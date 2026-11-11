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Key Combat Force of PLA Air Force
By Global Times Published: Nov 11, 2026 06:18 PM
December 11 marks the 77th anniversary of the #PLA Air Force! See China's key combat forces — fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, early-warning planes & stealth drones — forging China's air shield.

December 11 marks the 77th anniversary of the #PLA Air Force! See China's key combat forces — fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, early-warning planes & stealth drones — forging China's air shield.


December 11 marks the 77th anniversary of the #PLA Air Force! See China's key combat forces — fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, early-warning planes & stealth drones — forging China's air shield.

December 11 marks the 77th anniversary of the #PLA Air Force! See China's key combat forces — fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, early-warning planes & stealth drones — forging China's air shield.



December 11 marks the 77th anniversary of the #PLA Air Force! See China's key combat forces — fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, early-warning planes & stealth drones — forging China's air shield.

December 11 marks the 77th anniversary of the #PLA Air Force! See China's key combat forces — fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, early-warning planes & stealth drones — forging China's air shield.