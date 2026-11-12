Xi calls for carrying forward Sun Yat-sen's legacy in national rejuvenation drive

Photo: Xinhua





Photo: Xinhua





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for carrying forward the legacy of Sun Yat-sen, one of the nation's revered revolutionary forefathers, to make joint efforts for national rejuvenation and turn into reality the great dream of all Chinese people since the advent of modern times.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering held in Beijing to commemorate the 160th anniversary of Sun's birth.



Born in 1866, Sun led the Revolution of 1911 more than a century ago to abolish the absolute monarchy that had ruled China for thousands of years. Sun died in 1925.



Addressing the event in the Great Hall of the People, Xi hailed Sun as a great national hero, a great patriot and a great pioneer of China's democratic revolution.



Xi noted that Chinese communists are the most steadfast supporters, loyal collaborators, and faithful successors to the revolutionary cause initiated by Sun.



For more than 100 years, the CPC has led the Chinese people in writing the most magnificent chapter in the history of the Chinese nation, Xi said.



"The best way for us to remember Dr. Sun is to emulate, inherit and carry forward his invaluable spirit, steadily advancing our endeavors to build a great country and rejuvenate our nation," Xi said.



Highlighting Sun's lifelong devotion to the country, Xi called on all Chinese people to learn from Sun and promote patriotism to strive for a strong and prosperous China.



He also lauded Sun's dedication to the people, underscoring the imperative of always putting the people first and serving them wholeheartedly.



On the new journey, it is essential to make solid headway in promoting well-rounded personal development and common prosperity for all, Xi stressed.



Noting that Sun devoted his life to the pursuit of truth, Xi stressed the need to learn from Sun's example, advance theoretical exploration and innovation with courage, and continue to write new chapters in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.



Xi called on the Chinese people to carry forward Sun's unyielding determination, rise to challenges ahead and break new ground in the country's development.



"We must carry forward the fighting spirit, build up our ability, be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms, and overcome all the risks and challenges we face on the way forward," Xi said.



Calling on people to learn from Sun's commitment to unity, Xi also emphasized adhering to the united front and strengthening the great unity among all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation.



Highlighting Sun's global vision, Xi called for vigorously promoting the common values of humanity and actively advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.



"Dr. Sun always upheld national unity and ethnic solidarity, and resolutely opposed any word or act attempting to split the country and divide the nation," Xi said.



Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is an unwavering historical mission for the CPC, the shared aspiration of all Chinese people, and a natural requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Xi stressed.



People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and all Chinese at home and abroad should join hands to oppose the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces, and work together for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the complete reunification of the motherland, Xi said.