BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China opposes US overstretching national security concept, unjustified suppression of Chinese institutions: FM spokesperson on reported H200 chip purchases
By Global Times Published: Nov 12, 2026 04:21 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


China's position on the issue of US chips exported to China is consistent. We firmly oppose the US side's overstretching of the concept of national security, setting up discriminatory lists of various kinds, and unjustifiably suppressing Chinese institutions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks in response to a question about reports that China's Northwestern Polytechnical University had procured several Nvidia H200 AI chips despite US export controls.

"I am not aware of the specific situation you mentioned," the spokesperson said.



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