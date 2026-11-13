Xi stresses persevering with full, rigorous Party self-governance in state-owned enterprises
By Xinhua Published: Nov 13, 2026 01:43 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the need to persevere with full and rigorous Party self-governance in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to provide strong guarantees for SOEs and state capital to get stronger, do better, and grow bigger.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on Party building in SOEs.