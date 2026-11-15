BLG ends China's 5-year wait for League of Legends world title after beating all 4 S.Korean teams

Members of China's Bilibili Gaming (BLG) esports team celebrate with the champion's trophy after winning the 2026 League of Legends World Championship Grand Final in New York on November 14, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's Bilibili Gaming (BLG) defeated South Korea's Gen.G 3-1 in the final of the 2026 League of Legends World Championship in New York on Saturday, ending a five-year wait for a Chinese team to reclaim the world title.Playing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, BLG recovered from losing the opening game to win the next three, securing the first World Championship trophy in the organization's history and the fourth for China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL).The victory marks the LPL's return to the top of the global competition for the first time since 2021, when Edward Gaming (EDG) lifted the trophy. It also brings an end to four consecutive World Championship titles won by South Korean LCK teams.The victory sparked an outpouring of celebration on Chinese social media, with fans and esports commentators hailing BLG's historic run.Chinese esports commentator Wang Duoduo described the result as a historic breakthrough, writing that an LPL team had beaten all four LCK representatives in a single World Championship campaign for the first time."They did it. They made unprecedented history! For the first time, an LPL team has defeated all four LCK representatives on its way to the World Championship title," Wang wrote on Sina Weibo. "All the disappointments of the past have now become part of the journey that brought us here."BLG's campaign was particularly impressive for the quality of its opposition. On its way to the title, the Chinese team defeated all four LCK representatives in the knockout stage, including Hanwha Life Esports, Dplus KIA and defending champions T1.Its 3-1 semifinal victory over T1 was another landmark moment, as it marked the first time an LPL team had beaten the South Korean organization in a best-of-five series at the World Championship.The final against Gen.G further demonstrated BLG's ability to recover under pressure. After dropping the first game, the team fought back to level the series in the second before taking the following two games to complete the comeback."The players were outstanding today, remaining composed in both advantageous and difficult situations. They even forced Gen.G, a team renowned for its disciplined macro play, into repeated mistakes. The tears shed in London did not carry over to New York," Wang Weichen, a Chinese esports commentator, told the Global Times.The championship represents an important boost for the LPL, which has long been one of the two strongest regional leagues in professional League of Legends alongside South Korea's LCK.The return of a Chinese champion after five years, particularly through a run that saw BLG overcome every Korean team in its knockout path, underlines the league's continued competitiveness at the highest level.The excitement surrounding the final also extended well beyond online streaming platforms in China.According to Chinese media reports, official cinema viewing events for the final covered more than 110 cities and over 300 cinemas nationwide, with more than 2,000 screenings organized.Some cinemas scheduled special early-morning sessions to accommodate the match broadcast from New York. Ticket prices generally started at 69 yuan ($9.70), while some screenings sold out in advance.BLG was established by Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili in December 2017. Following the championship victory, Bilibili announced that it would give free premium memberships for seven days to users as part of the celebrations.Starting at noon on Sunday, users could log in to the platform and search for premium membership to claim the offer.