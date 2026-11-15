12 leaders of APEC economies to attend APEC CEO Summit 2026

Twelve leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies will attend the APEC CEO Summit 2026, which is scheduled to be held from Nov. 17 to 18 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said Sunday.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with leaders from APEC economies Australia, Canada, Chile, China's Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam, will attend the summit and deliver speeches or remarks, or participate in panel discussions, said Li Qingshuang, vice chairperson of the CCPIT, at a press conference.

