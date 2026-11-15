Xi's article on jointly building Asia-Pacific community with shared future to be published

An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future will be published on Monday.



The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 22nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee. It is a compilation of excerpts from Xi's important remarks on the subject made between October 2013 and November 2025.

