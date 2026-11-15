Chinese company delivers record 2,000-ton crane to Thailand for wind project as green energy ties grow

An XCMG XCA2000 all-terrain crane is prepared for deployment at a wind power project in Thailand. Photo: XCMG's WeChat account

Chinese construction machine manufacturer XCMG has delivered a 2,000-ton all-terrain crane to Thailand, setting a new tonnage record for all-terrain cranes in the country. The crane will be used in a major wind power project to support the installation of large wind turbines, the company said on Sunday.The XCA2000 offers strong lifting capacity, adaptability to complex working conditions and high operational efficiency, meeting the requirements for lifting height, load capacity and construction safety in the installation of large wind turbines, according to XCMG.The company also said that it will leverage its local service network in Thailand to provide equipment commissioning, operator training, remote technical support and spare parts services for the project.China and Thailand are seeking to deepen cooperation in emerging industries. At a China-Thailand business forum on Saturday, the Chinese side called for expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy and biomedicine, while strengthening ties between the two countries' industrial and supply chains.The Thai side expressed hopes of seizing opportunities from technological advances and further expanding cooperation in electric vehicles, agriculture, investment and connectivity, the Xinhua News Agency reported.XCMG has also participated in other major energy infrastructure projects in Thailand. In March 2024, the company's XGC28000 2,000-ton crawler crane and XGC12000 800-ton crawler crane were used in heavy lifting operations at Thailand's Seventh Gas Separation Plant project, according to XCMG.The final major tower vessel at the project, a flash drum, was hoisted into place on March 18, 2024, according to information released by XCMG on March 26 of that year. The vessel measured 60 meters in height and 6.25 meters in diameter, and weighed approximately 860 tons. A tandem lifting method involving two cranes was used, with the lifting operation reaching a total lifting weight of 1,020 tons. The project was expected to have an annual natural gas processing capacity of 5 billion cubic meters upon completion, according to XCMG.The latest delivery is a new development for the company's all-terrain cranes in the Thai market, distinct from the application of crawler cranes in the gas processing plant project in 2024, analysts said.The Chinese government has encouraged Chinese companies to expand their local operations in Thailand and called for closer industrial cooperation to capitalize on Thailand's geographic advantages and jointly explore regional and third-country markets, Xinhua reported, citing the China-Thailand business forum held on Saturday.Global Times