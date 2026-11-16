Sinopec sets Chinese drilling record for deep continental shale oil wells at Shengli Oilfield

The Minfeng 8 well pad in the Shengli Oilfield Photo: Courtesy of Sinopec

Sinopec has set a new national drilling speed record for continental shale oil wells exceeding 6,000 meters in depth at its Minfeng 8 well pad in the Shengli Oilfield, marking a major leap in China's unconventional oil drilling technology, the company said on Monday.The first batch of 12 wells drilled at the site's new-generation well factory posted an average drilling cycle of 13.83 days. Well Fengye 1-8-B13HF was completed in just 11.68 days, the fastest on record for domestic continental shale oil wells of that depth bracket.The milestone manifests China's shale oil drilling capability moving from catching up and running in tandem with global peers to taking a leading position, the company said. It opens a faster, lower-cost development path to unlock 10.52 billion tons of shale oil resources in the Jiyang patch of Shengli and charts a new route for China's domestic shale development drive.The Jiyang shale oil formation is geologically complex, with deep reservoirs, high downhole temperatures and dense fault networks — conditions far more challenging than most North American shale basins and ranked among the world's toughest development targets. In the early phase of development, a single well typically took more than 100 days to drill.Faced with limited surface space, difficult subsurface conditions and no established reference cases, Sinopec designed an integrated well factory model that lets multiple rigs share a common surface infrastructure and drill wells sequentially on an assembly-line schedule.The team deployed a pioneering three-rig integrated operation system. The setup cut the number of drilling pumps from nine to six and circulation tanks from 21 to 15. High-power operations are staggered, reducing site power demand by two-thirds and headcount by 30 percent. Instead of isolated single-well drilling, the block follows unified zoning and multi-layer stacked development across successive drilling rounds. Drilling, fracturing and commissioning workflows are linked sequentially, doubling construction rates.A deep-drilling rig that previously finished only four to five wells per year can now deliver more than 10 wells. The redesign lifted drilling efficiency by 75 percent, slashed drilling time by 82 percent and reduced per-well capital investment by 55 percent.Global Times