China's longest carbon dioxide pipeline enters operation, running 278 km in length

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China's longest carbon dioxide transmission pipeline has been put into operation in Northeast China, CCTV News reported on Monday.The Jilin Petrochemical-Jilin Oilfield carbon dioxide pipeline runs 277.6 kilometers in length and can transport up to 3.3 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, setting domestic records for transmission distance, pipe diameter, design pressure and annual capacity, according to China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the pipeline's operator.Captured carbon dioxide from Jilin Petrochemical is compressed and fed into the pipeline at the Jinlan initial station, traveling north for over 200 km to the Jilin Oilfield for enhanced oil recovery and geological storage.The trunk line crosses three cities in Northeast China's Jilin Province - Jilin, Changchun and Songyuan. It links upstream to Jilin Petrochemical's carbon capture units and downstream to the oilfield's injection and storage areas. The pipeline is designed at 14.5 Megapascal (MPa).CNPC is building a regional carbon capture, utilization and storage industrial layout around the pipeline as the backbone "carbon artery." An upstream supporting project - Jilin Petrochemical's 800,000-tonne-per-year CO₂ recovery facility - was fully commissioned in October, providing a stable gas source. The pipeline will support wider capture, storage and utilization scale-up in the future.