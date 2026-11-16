





Shenzhen is gearing up for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting from Nov. 18 to 19. As we look back at these "Then and Now" photos of the city, we see more than new buildings. From a border town to a global metropolis in less than half a century, Shenzhen offers a window into Chinese Modernization.

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times