CHINA / CHINA GRAPHIC
Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades
By Jin Jianyu and Deng Zijun Published: Nov 16, 2026 05:27 PM
Shenzhen is gearing up for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting from Nov. 18 to 19. As we look back at these "Then and Now" photos of the city, we see more than new buildings. From a border town to a global metropolis in less than half a century, Shenzhen offers a window into Chinese Modernization.


Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times


Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times



Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times



Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times



Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times



Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times



Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times



Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times

Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times