Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times
Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times
Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times
Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times
Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times
Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times
Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times
Then and Now: Shenzhen's transformation in over four decades Graphic: Deng Zijun/Global Times