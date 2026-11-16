Xi urges breaking new ground in high-quality development of Greater Bay Area

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged efforts to thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the fifth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and to strive to break new ground in the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Zhongshan, southern China's Guangdong Province.

