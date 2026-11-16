Europe needs to find third way on China: European scholar

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

As Asia-Pacific leaders and business executives gather in Shenzhen for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the host city Shenzhen offers more than a setting for discussions about openness, innovation and cooperation. It provides a compelling illustration of how China's role in the global economy is evolving.In just a few decades, Shenzhen has transformed itself into a global center for advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, distinguished by the speed at which it turns innovation into industrial applications.I have witnessed this shift at firsthand during visits to Chinese factories. I watched robotic systems reproduce complex assembly movements, while machine-vision technologies identified manufacturing defects that the naked eye would struggle to detect. Manufacturers are integrating AI into production processes to improve efficiency, quality and flexibility.What impressed me most was not any individual technological breakthrough, but the sophisticated ecosystem that makes such advances commercially relevant. Researchers, technology developers, manufacturers and suppliers operate in close proximity. Ideas can be tested, refined and deployed relatively quickly. Industrial applications, in turn, generate new demands that drive further technological development.For Europe, Shenzhen's transformation raises an important question: how can we translate the next wave of technological innovation into greater industrial competitiveness, stronger economic growth and new opportunities for international cooperation?For decades, China attracted European investment through the scale of its market, manufacturing capabilities and expanding consumer demand. Today, a new dimension is emerging: China is increasingly becoming a place where European companies can discover new technologies, develop industrial solutions and participate in emerging innovation ecosystems.Europe's debate on China is, however, too often reduced to two options: protectionism or technological dependence. There is a third way: cooperation that strengthens Europe's own industrial capabilities. Europe has exceptional strengths in precision engineering, advanced machinery, industrial automation and system integration. China has developed strengths in AI, robotics, manufacturing scale and rapid commercialization. European companies, German and Italian manufacturers in particular, could gain a great deal from combining the two.The opportunity now is to move beyond conventional technology exchanges towards joint industrial development. I therefore propose the creation of a Europe-China Industrial AI and Robotics Initiative, bringing together European manufacturers, Chinese technology developers and investors to develop concrete industrial projects. Shenzhen, with its advanced industrial ecosystem and leadership in AI and robotics, would be a natural starting point for this cooperation. The initiative would rest on three commitments.The first is joint pilot projects in European factories, in machine tools, automotive components, packaging and industrial quality control, with measurable targets: fewer defects, higher productivity and lower operating costs.The second is local investment. Chinese technology companies could establish production, assembly, research and industrial service activities in Europe through partnerships with local businesses. For three decades, much industrial technology flowed from Europe to China. In AI-driven manufacturing, knowledge and innovation can increasingly move in both directions. Rather than the relocation of existing industrial capacity, the ambition should be to create new capabilities, skills and jobs through investment, technology transfer and local value creation.The third is trust. Factories generate sensitive industrial data. Clear safeguards for data governance and cybersecurity, built into industrial AI projects from the outset and consistent with European rules, would give companies on both sides greater confidence to cooperate.Both sides stand to benefit. As China enters its 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), an important driver of future growth will be its ability to translate technological advances into broader productivity gains. Cooperation with European manufacturers can open new avenues for investment and market development for Chinese technology companies. For Europe, such partnerships can accelerate industrial modernization and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities. Together, the two sides can develop solutions that are more adaptable, commercially viable and internationally competitive, creating lasting industrial value in both markets.Success depends on reciprocity, fair competition and predictable market conditions. Experience shows that dialogue can make progress even on difficult issues. In January, after more than a year of talks, Brussels and Beijing made progress towards a possible alternative to electric vehicle tariffs. Further progress followed in October, when the two sides reached understandings on hybrid vehicle trade and other market-access issues.China and Europe will continue to compete in many areas. They will also continue to disagree on important economic and regulatory questions. But those differences should not prevent them from pursuing cooperation that delivers tangible industrial value. Europe should engage with China in ways that strengthen Europe's own industrial capabilities, create jobs and open new opportunities in Europe.The significance of the APEC gathering in Shenzhen ultimately extends beyond the summit itself. It invites us to consider what openness, innovation and cooperation should mean in an era when technological competition is intensifying, but economic interdependence remains a fundamental reality.Shenzhen offers an important reminder: the opportunity before us is not to eliminate competition, but to ensure that the future of economic cooperation will be shaped not only by the technologies we develop, but by what we are able to build together.The author is president of Brussels-based international digital association ChinaEU. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn