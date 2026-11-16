PHOTO / CHINA
Lanterns in motion
By VCG Published: Nov 16, 2026 10:27 PM
Performers take part in a traditional Chinese fish-lantern procession during the 13th China Grand Canal Temple Fair at the Qiaoxi Historic and Cultural Block in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on November 15, 2026. Photo: VCG

Performers take part in a traditional Chinese fish-lantern procession during the 13th China Grand Canal Temple Fair at the Qiaoxi Historic and Cultural Block in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on November 15, 2026. Photo: VCG




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