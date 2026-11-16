Lanterns in motion

Performers take part in a traditional Chinese fish-lantern procession during the 13th China Grand Canal Temple Fair at the Qiaoxi Historic and Cultural Block in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on November 15, 2026. Photo: VCG
7th China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade kicks off in Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning
A man plays Chinese chess with a robot at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in ...
Foreign buyers hit record for first phase of China's Canton Fair