The Nvidia logo is displayed on a smartphone, with the company's former CEO Jensen Huang in the background. Photo: VCG

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed a new US rule restricting China's access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, pointing out that the new US rule is a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction and saying that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.The US Commerce Department claimed on Monday it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, according to a Reuters report. The announcement came after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an extramarital affair. The new rule cited high risks of illegal transshipment of chips through Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil."The US side keeps overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control measures. It even blatantly interferes in China's normal trade and technological cooperation with other countries, and unreasonably suppresses the development of China's high-tech industries. This is a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Tuesday, in response to a media inquiry.The US move runs counter to the common understandings reached by the two sides, harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, and destabilizes global industrial and supply chains, Guo said. "China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests."Chinese experts said that the US move, which affects supply to several markets and comes amid Washington's broader push to curb China's AI development, marks a significant tightening of US technology restrictions on China and is set to further disrupt the global semiconductor supply chain. However, such moves will not curb China's steady development in AI, they noted.According to Reuters, under the new rule, the five countries face new license requirements for advanced chips, while overseas data centers serving Chinese AI companies have been given 90 days to obtain licenses.Reuters reported that the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faced criticism for his oversight of export of chips to China. US Senate Commerce Committee's top Democrat Maria Cantwell accused the US Commerce Department of not doing enough to prevent China from obtaining advanced AI chips, claiming Lutnick's failure to take action had undermined national security, per Reuters.US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also pushed through a new Commerce Department rule cutting off Chinese companies' remote access to advanced AI chips from Nvidia and others in overseas data centers, Politico reported on Tuesday.Chinese experts said the latest move by the US government has laid bare its politicization of normal business activities under the name of national security and will further disrupt global supply chains and industrial cooperation, potentially hurting sales at US companies."The new rule introduced by the US Department of Commerce was issued rather hastily, reflecting how the US policy of technological containment against China is being driven by both domestic political pressure and departmental power struggles," Chen Hong, director of the Institute of Country and Region Studies at East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Notably, the rule was written at the direction of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council on Monday, according to a press release of the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security."Facing criticism from within the government and from Congress, the US Department of Commerce is eager to prove that it has not eased its economic and technological restrictions on China. In this context, chip export controls have gone beyond the scope of normal trade restrictions and become a tool for US national security agencies to directly intervene in economic competition," Chen said, noting that such a political logic is dangerous, as the measure of policy effectiveness has shifted from market efficiency and genuine security risks to the extent of restrictions imposed on China.According to experts, the new rule extends the scope of controls from physical chip exports to remote computing services provided by data centers in third countries, shifting from restricting the circulation of technology products to restricting access to technology services. This indicates that the US is trying to block the channels through which Chinese enterprises access global computing resources."This is in effect converting US domestic export controls into extraterritorial control over global digital infrastructure," Chen said.The new rule is likely to intensify fragmentation of the global AI industrial chain, increase the cost of digital economy development in regions such as Southeast Asia, and weaken international investors' confidence in the reliability of US technology supply, Ma Jihua, a veteran telecom industry analyst, told the Global Times.The latest US policy rollout came just days after Huang's resignation, which followed intense scrutiny over his extramarital affair with a woman alleged by some US media reports and officials to have links to Chinese intelligence. The timing also coincided with efforts by some US officials to link Nvidia's leadership crisis to Washington's chip export restrictions on China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has dismissed the "Chinese spy" allegation as "purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China."The new rule also came amid reports that the US and nine countries had signed an agreement on AI-related supply chains.Responding to a related media inquiry, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stressed on Monday that China believes that AI is a shared asset of humanity, and that there should be no drawing lines along ideological differences or forming exclusive groupings. All parties should work together for the development and governance of AI, so that it can better serve the common welfare of humanity.Recent developments have shown that US technology policy toward China has followed a pattern of continual escalation, with any channel for normal commercial cooperation potentially being redefined as a so-called "security loophole." This clearly reflects the US' further politicization and weaponization of normal commercial exchanges, Ma said.The irony is that the new rule retains exemptions for eligible US companies while imposing stricter restrictions on companies from other countries. The discriminatory nature of the rule shows that so-called "national security" is not the only consideration, and that the pursuit of US commercial interests and the maintenance of US technological dominance are also part of the calculation, Chen said.China's sci-tech progress relies on independent innovation and open cooperation, Mao said last Thursday.The US chip restrictions raise China's AI training costs but cannot halt its tech progress, Chen said. AI competition hinges on algorithms, efficiency and ecosystems - not chips alone. "The US can raise costs but not cap China's growth," Chen noted."Worse, when Washington continues to let administrative intervention override market competition and use its technological advantages to impose restrictions, the open innovation system on which its own long-term technological leadership depends will also be weakened, ultimately backfiring," the expert said.