China and Canada Photo: VCG

China and Canada have reached supplementary trade arrangements following multiple rounds of consultations, agreeing to extend existing tariff exemptions for two years and expand market access for selected products, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Tuesday, marking another major step in stabilizing bilateral economic and trade relations.In response to a media inquiry about the outcomes of recent China-Canada economic and trade consultations, a MOFCOM spokesperson said that the two sides had conducted several rounds of consultations based on an initial joint arrangement, guided by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation.In addition to the two-year tariff exemption, under the supplementary arrangement, Canada will further expand exemptions for Chinese steel and aluminum products, while China will make additional adjustments to its anti-discrimination measures against certain Canadian agricultural and aquatic products in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the spokesperson said.The two sides also reached positive consensus on economic and trade issues, including e-commerce cooperation, the establishment of branches by Chinese banks in Canada, and improvements to the business environment."We believe these arrangements will help deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation and bring greater benefits to the people of both countries," the spokesperson said.Both sides will accelerate their respective domestic procedures to ensure the early implementation of the agreements and continue exploring ways to deepen cooperation. They will also make full use of the China-Canada Joint Economic and Trade Commission mechanism to expand cooperation, address issues and manage differences, promoting healthy, stable and sustainable bilateral economic and trade relations, according to the spokesperson.Global Times