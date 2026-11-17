A train crosses a viaduct on the China-Laos Railway Photo: Courtesy of China Railway Kunming Group Co.

The China-Laos Railway has handled more than 300,000 cross-border passenger trips so far this year, surpassing the annual threshold for the first time since international passenger services began in 2023, as the railway increasingly serves as a vital link for tourism, people-to-people exchanges and regional economic cooperation.The railway had recorded 300,600 cross-border passenger trips as of November 16, according to data from China Railway Kunming Group Co. The milestone came after passenger traffic this year exceeded the full-year total for 2025 as early as October 21, underscoring growing demand for cross-border travel, China Railway Kunming Group Co told the Global Times in a statement on Tuesday.Chinese experts said the sustained growth in passenger traffic reflects improvements in transport capacity and cross-border services, while creating new opportunities for tourism investment, industrial cooperation and broader regional integration.Since international passenger services were launched on April 13, 2023, the number of daily passenger trains between Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Vientiane, the Lao capital, has increased from two to four. Cross-border seating capacity per train has expanded from 250 to 420, while customs clearance time at Mohan railway port has been shortened to about 50 minutes, according to railway authorities.The improvements have made same-day travel between Kunming and Vientiane increasingly convenient, while expanded multilingual services, dedicated international ticket counters and support for overseas bank cards have made cross-border journeys easier for international travelers.These improvements have helped attract a more diverse range of international travelers. According to railway authorities, international passenger trains have accommodated a cumulative 978,000 cross-border passenger trips involving travelers from more than 120 countries and regions, while tourism-related consumption at scenic attractions, hotels and restaurants along the route has grown by more than 35 percent.Bian Yongzu, executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, told the Global Times on Tuesday that transforming passenger traffic into tangible regional economic benefits is a gradual process that extends well beyond improving transportation."In its initial stage, the railway mainly facilitated travel for local residents and attracted tourists. As passenger flows have increased, improvements in railway operations and services helped unlock broader economic opportunities," Bian said.Growing passenger traffic has encouraged more businesses and investors to explore opportunities along the railway, particularly in tourism, hospitality and related services, gradually translating improved connectivity into economic gains for communities along the route, he noted.Bian said the railway's growing economic impact could also encourage deeper cooperation between China and Laos in financing, investment, policy coordination and industrial development.As Laos becomes more closely integrated into regional industrial and supply chains, the railway could generate a wider demonstration effect, encouraging neighboring countries, including Thailand, to strengthen their transport connections with the railway network, he said."This could create a snowball effect, attracting more investment and economic activity while expanding the railway's regional reach," Bian said, adding that Laos has the potential to develop into an important regional transport hub and a driver of economic growth.Beyond its economic significance, the railway has played an important role in strengthening people-to-people ties. China's large outbound tourism market has brought new opportunities to Laos, with growing numbers of Chinese travelers and tourism-related businesses contributing to the development of the local services industry, Bian said.The railway's growing passenger traffic comes alongside an expansion in freight transportation, highlighting its increasingly important role in regional connectivity, he added.Since opening on December 3, 2021, the railway has transported more than 90 million tons of cargo, including over 21 million tons of cross-border freight, according to official data released in August. In the first half of 2026, the value of imports and exports transported via the railway reached 17.17 billion yuan ($2.53 billion), up 33.8 percent year-on-year, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Official data released in October also showed that the cumulative value of foreign trade handled via the railway had exceeded 100 billion yuan, demonstrating its growing importance as a trade corridor linking China with Southeast Asia.