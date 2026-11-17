Cargo waits to be uploaded onto a freight plane, which will serve the Shanghai-London-Copenhagen cargo route launched by the cargo arm of China Eastern Airlines, at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 17, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the company

The cargo arm of China Eastern Airlines launched a new all-cargo service linking Shanghai, London and Copenhagen on Tuesday, as the carrier moves to deepen its presence in Northern Europe's fast-growing air freight market.Flight CK609, a Boeing 777F freighter, departed the Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 5:11 am, carrying 92 tons of cargo. After a stop in London, the aircraft continued to the Copenhagen Kastrup Airport in Denmark.The service will operate four times a week. Outbound flights will carry mainly cross-border e-commerce parcels, machinery and apparel, while return flights will carry Nordic products destined for the Chinese market, the company said.Denmark is China's second-largest trading partner in Northern Europe, and bilateral trade has expanded steadily in recent years.Copenhagen, the Danish capital, anchors one of the region's key industrial clusters in biomedicine and precision equipment. Its location makes it a pivotal node in the global salmon supply chain, handling transshipments from Norway and the Faroe Islands, while its mature cold-chain infrastructure has turned the airport into a core gateway for temperature-sensitive air cargo in the Nordics.Rather than flying point-to-point between Shanghai and Copenhagen, China Eastern is routing the service through London, leveraging the capacity and slot resources already deployed on its existing Shanghai-London route. The company said that the arrangement allows it to add a Northern European node while extracting more value from its existing network, matching cargo volumes to available capacity and improving load factors.In the first eight months of this year, goods trade between China and Denmark reached $12.8 billion, up 1.64 percent year-on-year, while trade in services amounted to $6.394 billion, up 8.01 percent, Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng said earlier this month.In August, China Southern Air Logistics launched a twice-weekly cargo service linking Shanghai with Oslo, the capital of Norway, via Amsterdam.The route provided a dedicated air freight connection between China and the Nordic country, with Norwegian salmon expected to account for a major share of the cargo, driven by soaring demand.China Southern said that it expects to bring 200 tons of chilled salmon to the Chinese market each week in the initial phase of the route's operation.Global Times