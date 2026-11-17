AI, tech, cooperation Illustration: Tang Tengfei/GT

The relationship between China and the US, the world's two largest economies, has consequences well beyond their respective borders. Greater predictability in bilateral relations would benefit not only businesses and investors in both countries but also the wider Asia-Pacific region and the global economy.I see meaningful opportunities for cooperation in several areas of China-US commerce. Healthcare and biotechnology, clean energy, environmental technologies, agricultural innovation, advanced manufacturing and services all offer potential for businesses in both countries to create value. The two economies have complementary capabilities, and their companies can benefit from access to each other's markets, technologies, talent and expertise.In September, the two countries agreed to establish a dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI) to exchange views on AI-related risks and benefits. Such a mechanism is a welcome and constructive step. The US and China are both major forces in the development of AI, and both have a strong interest in ensuring that this technology is developed and deployed safely and responsibly. Cooperation on risk assessment, model testing, technical standards and mechanisms for communicating serious incidents could help reduce the possibility of misunderstandings and unintended consequences.I would distinguish, however, between cooperation on managing risks and cooperation on technological development more broadly. The two countries will continue to compete in areas such as semiconductors, computing infrastructure, advanced models and commercial applications. That competition is unlikely to disappear, nor does it need to. The objective should be to ensure that competition takes place within predictable boundaries and does not undermine opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.There are also considerable opportunities for practical collaboration in areas where AI can address shared challenges, including healthcare, education, scientific research, climate change and industrial productivity. Universities, research institutions and businesses can contribute by facilitating exchanges of expertise, developing responsible applications and establishing professional standards. We should not expect the two countries to adopt identical regulatory approaches. Rather, we should seek sufficient common ground to ensure that technological progress benefits society while reducing shared risks.Beyond the bilateral relationship, China's ability to commercialize innovation deserves a closer look.What I find particularly impressive about China's technological progress is the growing ability to translate innovation into commercially viable products and solutions at considerable speed and scale. Shenzhen is an especially compelling example of this process. It has developed an ecosystem in which entrepreneurs, engineers, manufacturers, investors and research institutions work in close proximity, allowing ideas to move relatively quickly from conceptualization to prototyping, production and commercialization.Companies such as Tencent, BYD and DJI illustrate the breadth of this ecosystem, spanning telecommunications, digital platforms, electric vehicles and unmanned aerial technologies. What is especially noteworthy is that many Chinese companies are no longer competing primarily through manufacturing efficiency or cost advantages. They are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D), intellectual property, product design and the development of proprietary technologies. Shenzhen's substantial R&D investment and the strong role played by enterprises in funding innovation demonstrate the strength of a market-driven approach to technological development.I am also impressed by the speed at which the innovation ecosystem responds to market feedback. Shenzhen's close integration of manufacturing capabilities, engineering talent, supply chains and capital provides an environment in which companies can experiment, learn and improve continuously. This offers an important lesson for other innovation centers around the world: technological leadership requires not only scientific research but also an institutional and commercial environment that enables research to be translated into practical applications.I believe China's next opportunity is to strengthen its capabilities in fundamental research and original innovation while continuing to develop its impressive commercialization capacity. The ability to create globally influential technologies, establish international standards and attract talent from around the world will be important measures of its long-term technological leadership.This article is compiled based on an interview with John Quelch, executive vice chancellor, American president and distinguished professor of social science at Duke Kunshan University. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn