A robot serves ice cream at a stall in a park in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 10, 2026. Photo: VCG

In the high-tech industrial parks of Nanshan District and the bustling aisles of the Huaqiangbei electronics market in Futian District, tech veteran Xie Tiandi and young entrepreneur Chen Haotian have both witnessed and participated inthe city's leap from traditional contract manufacturing to the frontiers of drones, LiDAR, and robotics. Through their firsthand accounts, we gain a close-up view of Shenzhen's dynamic innovation pulse - and see how China's complete industrial supply chains are deeply intertwined with the everyday needs of partners across the Asia-Pacific.

Step into a café in Yuehai Subdistrictin Shenzhen's Nanshan District, and the city's innovation pulse is immediately palpable: rather than exchanging everyday small talk, young professionals at neighboring tables are far more likely to be heard debating "multimodal large models," "LiDAR point-cloud algorithms," and "degrees of flexibility in robotic hands."Covering roughly 20 square kilometers, Yuehai Subdistrict holds unique weight in the Chinese tech community. Having nurtured a roster of globally influential Chinese tech giants - including Tencent, DJI, ZTE, and Huawei - and home to more than 100 listed companies, the neighborhood has been dubbed "China's most powerful street" and serves as a bellwether for Shenzhen's transition from traditional processing and manufacturing to original, ground-up innovation."When I first arrived in Yuehaiin 2012, there were hardly any cafés around. The roads were built to factory-zone standards to accommodate heavy freight trucks, and it wasn't even easy to grab lunch near the office buildings," Xie Tiandi, former public relations director at drone maker DJI who now works in the LiDAR and robotics sector, told the Global Times at the café.Back then, Shenzhen stood at a crossroads between original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and independent innovation. "More than a decade ago, foreign buyers came to Shenzhen looking for 'cheaper alternatives.' And then, by around 2015, as the commercial network and industrial ecosystem matured, the wind shifted completely - global buyers began eagerly asking, 'What original new products has Shenzhen come up with this time?'" Xie recalled.Xie has lived through three remarkable "pole vaults" in Shenzhen's tech sector.First, young talent from across the country flocked to the city, and connected smartphones, wristbands, and novel hardware to the internet. DJI's consumer drones - initially dismissed by outsiders as "flying smart gadgets" - soon defined global industry standards through breakthroughs in flight control and gimbal stabilization. Next came the explosion of autonomous driving and new-energy vehicles (NEVs), which put robotic perception and control technologies on wheels. Today, more than a decade of accumulated momentum in mechatronics, algorithms, and sensors is spilling over into embodied AI and robotics."Shenzhen's industrial leaps have always been anchored in its deep hardware foundation," Xie said. "Developing AI here has never been just about writing code online or floating concepts in the cloud; it naturally gravitates toward hardware integration - making machines actually move and get real work done in the physical world. That runs in the same vein as the manufacturing DNA Shenzhen has built up over decades."With the APEC meeting underway, the Honghualing industrial park in Nanshan District, where Xie works, has become a hot spot for international visitors exploring Shenzhen's smart manufacturing, packing his schedule to capacity. Park administrators and resident companies have been busy hosting government delegations, business groups, and foreign media outlets from around the world - all eager to see firsthand how Shenzhen's automated production lines and robotics supply chains operate.Staging the 2026 APEC gathering in Shenzhen, with its focus on the three priorities of "openness, innovation, and cooperation," offers the world a prime window to examine the city's innovation DNA up close."We should forge science, technology and innovation partnerships, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and AI, and promote green and low-carbon transition. By doing so, we can turn strengths in innovation into drivers of growth, and provide strong impetus for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific," Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday when delivering a keynote speech at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province.Shenzhen's transformation from a contract-manufacturing workshop into a bustling global tech hub attracting a steady stream of international buyers is a vivid illustration of how human talent, technological foundations, and market scale can be forged into an engine of innovation.The Honghualing base in Nanshan, where Xie is currently based, is China's first demonstration project for "vertical manufacturing" -or "factories in the sky."Stepping into the complex, visitors are greeted by a striking architectural sight: in land-scarce Nanshan District, where listed firms are densely clustered, modern factories have been stacked vertically into high-rises to keep high-end production lines right next to R&D engineers. Up close, fully loaded heavy-duty trucks can be seen rumbling up a spiral ramp wrapped around the exterior of the ultra-high-load-bearing building, climbing 60 meters above the ground to the ninth-floor platform to unload batches of LiDAR components directly into sky-high workshops.Following the opening of its first phase this year, the Honghualing base has already brought in 14 supply-chain anchor firms - including RoboSense, Dobot, and EngineAI - and "little giant" enterprises, seamlessly integrating the R&D and manufacturing of core perception components and complete robots within a single compound.Xie's company has set up a fully automated production line here: algorithms are developed upstairs while LiDAR units and robotic sensors are mass-produced downstairs. Meanwhile, downstream robotics clients conduct tests in the adjacent building, allowing engineers to simply walk downstairs for on-the-spot debugging alongside the assembly line whenever an issue arises.This vertical "spatial folding" packs upstream and downstream players tightly together, pushing collaborative R&D and manufacturing efficiency to the extreme. And in Shenzhen, efficiency is the very lifeline of tech enterprises."On average, we roll out a new robotic arm roughly every three months. From finalizing a product concept to molding and completing the first delivery, the entire cycle takes just six to nine months - we are iterating complex robotic hardware at nearly the speed of smartphones," Chen Haotian, chief marketing officer of Elephant Robotics, a firm rooted in Huaqiangbei, dubbed "China's No. 1 Electronics Street," told the Global Times.

Chen Haotian, chief marketing officer of Elephant Robotics

Founded in 2016, the company has been anchored in Huaqiangbei from day one. Looking out the window of its fourth-floor office, the 1.45-square-kilometer neighborhood below is densely packed with over 1 million types of electronic components and more than 115,000 business entities.In many overseas cities, developing hardware and validating a new idea often entails weeks of waiting for cross-border parcels. In Huaqiangbei, however, trial-and-error and prototyping are measured in hours.Around 2020, the Elephant Robotics team decided to develop a lightweight desktop six-axis robotic arm tailored for education, research, and the global maker community. As soon as an engineer came up with a new design concept, Chen recalled, there was no need to order parts online and wait for days. Instead, they could simply take the elevator downstairs, stroll through the stalls of the electronics market to see which development boards were trending among global makers, buy all the necessary chips, servo motors, and sensors on the spot, and assemble a working demo upstairs that very day. If testing revealed flaws in the design, they could head back downstairs for replacement parts and start over the next morning.Once a prototype passes validation, supporting manufacturers in Shenzhen's Bao'an and Longhua districts, as well as neighboring Dongguan, quickly take over mass production. The assembled units are then trucked back to the fourth floor of the Zhifangzhou Building in Huaqiangbei for firmware flashing and quality inspection, while packaging suppliers downstairs promptly deliver custom shockproof inserts. Every week, boxed robotic arms and bionic robotic pets are shipped by air and sea to more than 70 countries and regions across North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.In the eyes of local tech practitioners, Shenzhen's strength lies in a distinctive system and ecosystem of innovation."In Shenzhen, no single link can be singled out to take all the credit - if you look at any one element in isolation, it may not necessarily outshine other global industrial hubs. The real secret is the chemical reaction generated when every link meshes tightly together," Xie said.This interlocking "systemic innovation," he noted, combines pragmatic goals geared toward mass production, a vast pool of multidisciplinary engineering talent, a hyper-responsive supply chain within a one-hour drive, fierce competition driving extreme performance at lower costs, and -crucially -a safety net at the bottom that tolerates failure.In a late night in 2013, walking along an empty street after working overtime, Xie spotted an illuminated lightbox poster at a bus stop bearing an encouraging message for entrepreneurs: "In Shenzhen, there is no shame in failure." More than a decade later, having witnessed several waves of industrial rise and fall, those words resonate with him more deeply than ever."The cost of trial and error is relatively low in Shenzhen. Here, a startup or a product may fail, but the technical talent it brought together, the manufacturing processes it honed, and the production capacity it built do not vanish. They are quickly absorbed, reintegrated, and reused by the next, stronger enterprise. This self-regenerating systemic capacity is what allowed us to move from 'manufacturing according to others' blueprints' to 'drawing the blueprints ourselves,'" he explained.And once a city acquires the original capability to "draw its own blueprints," the fruits of its innovation are no longer confined within its borders, but flow across the Asia-Pacific through networks of open cooperation. From product trade to joint technological R&D, pragmatic financial cooperation, and green development, Shenzhen continues to share its innovation dividends with regional partners.Chen told the Global Times that APEC member economies currently account for over 60 percent of Elephant Robotics' overseas business, maintaining rapid annual growth of more than 25 percent in recent years, with close partners spanning the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and ASEAN nations.China's development has benefited from an open and interconnected Asia-Pacific, and is deeply rooted in innovative ecosystems like Shenzhen's. Championing universally beneficial and inclusive globalization, China consistently creates new opportunities for the world through its own continuous development.In Volume V of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi pointed out that "innovation is the source of productivity. We should make full use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to boost the world economy and stimulate growth through the current scientific and technological revolution." "Advances in science and technology should benefit all of humanity. We should help developing countries with their capacity building in science and technology and promote global flows of knowledge and technology," Xi noted.To address the shared challenge of population aging across APEC economies, Chen's team has established a dedicated working group to advance eldercare-tech exchanges with regional partners, accelerating the deployment of companion robotic pets across member economies and exploring how AI can support the mental health and special needs of seniors with cognitive impairments.Meanwhile, in developing APEC economies undergoing critical manufacturing upgrades and digital transformation - such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand - lightweight, user-friendly collaborative robotic arms and maker kits developed by Chinese firms are entering university classrooms, research labs, and small workshops, helping local young engineers and SMEs master automation and programming at a fraction of the traditional cost.In Xie's view, the greatest takeaway Shenzhen's experience offers to Asia-Pacific partners lies in how to cultivate genuine, self-sustaining industrial capacity on their own soil by supplementing and strengthening supply chains."Today, every country aspires to build its own original brands. And the innovation and supply-chain capabilities accumulated in Shenzhen are not meant solely for exporting Chinese goods; more importantly, they can serve as an open foundation that empowers partners across the Asia-Pacific to grow their own domestic industries - making local markets more prosperous and regional economies more vibrant," Xie said.

This article is part of the 31st installment of the special series "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."



