Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Wednesday hosted a banquet in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, to welcome guests who are here to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.



The following is the full text of Xi's toast remarks at the banquet:



(Translation)



Toast Remarks by H.E. Xi Jinping



President of the People's Republic of China



At the Welcome Dinner of



The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting



Shenzhen, November 18, 2026



Dear Colleagues,



Distinguished Guests,



Ladies and Gentlemen,



Dear Friends,



Good evening.



Tonight, the shores of the South China Sea are ablaze with light, and Shenzhen is at its autumn best. On the eve of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, our warmest welcome to all distinguished guests.



I have often said that to see over a few thousand years of China, go to Xi'an; to see 500 years of China, go to Beijing; to see 100 years of China, go to Shanghai. Tonight, let me add this: To see 50 years of China, come to Shenzhen.



Shenzhen is a place with a big story to tell. When I first set foot here in 1978, it was little more than a fishing village. In the blink of an eye, more than four decades have passed. Today, high-rises stretch across the horizon and traffic surges through the streets -- a transformation nothing short of miraculous.



Openness is in Shenzhen's DNA. From a remote border town to an international metropolis, from merely attracting foreign capital and technology to actively helping shape international rules -- Shenzhen today has trade links spanning the globe and welcomes an endless stream of businesspeople and travelers. It stands as a window on China's high-standard opening up.



Innovation is the wellspring of Shenzhen's vitality. From export processing to independent research and development, from "world factory" to "city of innovation" -- Shenzhen today files up to 20,000 international patent applications a year. Advanced manufacturing and modern services flourish side by side, placing the city at the forefront of China's cluster-based innovation.



Cooperation is the source of Shenzhen's strength. As the people of Shenzhen like to say, "Once here, Shenzhener forever." The city opens its minds and arms to go-getters from around the world and brings together talent from over 100 countries and regions, making it a vibrant hub of win-win cooperation between China and the rest of the world.



The Shenzhen story is a microcosm of China's reform and opening up. Generation after generation of builders have started from scratch and worked tirelessly to blaze new trails. They have forged ahead in reform and opening up, unleashed and developed the productive forces, and showcased the great dynamism of Chinese modernization.



The Shenzhen story is also a shining example of Asia-Pacific cooperation. Economies across the region have risen above geographic constraints and differences in thinking, thrown themselves into the wide arena of regional cooperation, and created the Asia-Pacific miracle of rapid economic growth.



Ladies and Gentlemen,



Dear Friends,



Since its founding, APEC has always been known for openness, innovation and cooperation. From the first handshake in Seattle to the historic gathering by Beijing's Yanqi Lake, from the solemn commitment to the Bogor Goals to the broad vision of building an Asia-Pacific community -- APEC has remained attuned to the pulse of our times, spearheaded economic integration in the Asia-Pacific, and helped make this region the most dynamic in the global economy and a vital engine of world growth.



"On separate sails, we give our best; even a thousand miles apart, the same wind connects our quest." This verse captures perfectly why we have crossed mountains and seas to come together -- united by the shared purpose of building an Asia-Pacific community. Since becoming the APEC Chair, China has hosted over 300 meetings and events across 16 cities in the course of the year, with more than 10,000 delegates from member economies taking part and helping to deliver significant outcomes during the APEC China Year. At tomorrow's Leaders' Meeting, we will discuss steps to expand mutual openness, explore pathways to innovation-driven growth, extend opportunities for result-oriented cooperation across various fields, and strive to deliver more tangible results on the ground. I look forward to discussing with you the great endeavor of Asia-Pacific cooperation and advancing our shared cause of Asia-Pacific development.



Now, I would like to propose a toast. Let's raise our glasses:



To the shared prosperity of the Asia-Pacific;



To the great success of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting; and



To the health of all distinguished guests and your families.



Cheers!

