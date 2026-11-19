

Hong Kong entrepreneur Eric Kwok has reinvented himself as an operations specialist, helping others turn their dreams into reality. Meanwhile, Qin Youming and his team are teaching robots to understand the three-dimensional world. Both stories are unfolding at the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone in Shenzhen. China leads the world in the green and digital technologies needed for the future, according to US economist Jeffrey Sachs. These opportunities are drawing everyone from young innovators in Qianhai to partners from across the Asia-Pacific to Shenzhen. An open and innovative China is striding forward with the world.

