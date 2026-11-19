He Yadong, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Chinese and US economic and trade teams have maintained communication at all levels, with the first meeting of the trade council under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism held via video link on November 13. The agricultural working group under the trade council will also hold its first meeting in the near future, He Yadong, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.The remarks were made in response to a foreign media inquiry about the latest developments in China-US economic and trade relations following the first meeting of the trade council and further high-level contacts between the two sides this week.The MOFCOM spokesperson noted that the essence of China-US economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and that maintaining stable China-US economic and trade relations is a shared responsibility of both sides.China is deeply concerned about and firmly opposes a series of economic and trade restrictive measures targeting China recently introduced by the US, He said.China hopes that the US will work with China in the same direction, continue to strengthen communication through the trade council and relevant working mechanisms, work toward resolving each other's economic and trade concerns, and help build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity, He said.Global Times