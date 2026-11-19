Photo: Xinhua

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and spouses of leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies visited a cultural exhibition on Thursday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.Peng warmly greeted the guests at the Shenzhen Bay Culture Square. They watched a festive and vibrant Xingshi (awakening lion) performance and the Yingge dance presented by a group of children, and visited the exhibition showcasing efforts to preserve and pass on local intangible cultural heritage.

Photo: Xinhua

During the visit, they viewed with interest exquisite handicrafts, enjoyed an artistic performance featuring Lingnan culture and experienced a digital presentation of local arcade streets.Peng told the guests that Lingnan culture, an important part of Chinese culture, embodies the wisdom of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature. China is willing to enhance cultural exchanges and mutual learning with the rest of the world, she said.

Photo: Xinhua

The guests spoke highly of the long history and richness of traditional Chinese culture and achievements in advancing Chinese modernization. They also expressed their willingness to enhance exchanges and cooperation with China.

Photo: Xinhua

At the end of the visit, Peng and the guests posed for a group photo.Participating in Thursday's activities included wives of Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam.