Liu Haoran

November 19 marked the 22nd annual Guinness World Records Day. Challengers from around the world pushed the limits of human capability once again on the same day. Among them, two challengers from China attracted considerable attention: a 14-year-old who performed 10 consecutive flips in the air while riding a BMX bike, and a 3-year-old who performed 55 cartwheels in one minute on the ground.In China, 14-year-old BMX freestyle rider Liu Haoran set two records during this year's Guinness World Records Day challenge: "Most consecutive BMX side somersaults" (10 consecutive flips) and "Highest BMX backflip" (3.13 meters). Liu also improved on his own previous world record.A BMX backflip is a freestyle trick in which the rider and bike rotate 360 degrees backward mid-air off a ramp or jump before landing on the wheels.The flair is a highly difficult maneuver in BMX freestyle. Riders must launch themselves into the air on a ramp, simultaneously flipping themselves and their bikes sideways before landing precisely back down the ramp.

Peng Yizhou

The other challenger from China, Peng Yizhou, 3, a martial arts school student, completed 55 sidecar flips in one minute during this year's challenge, setting a Guinness World Record for the most cartwheels in one minute in the under 16 category.Peng was born in Tangyin County, Anyang City, Central China's Henan Province. His parents are both martial arts instructors.From the age of 7 months, Peng lived with his parents at a martial arts school, watching the older students practice martial arts.At the age of 2, he began to imitate cartwheels on his own and gradually learned to perform the movement independently under his father's guidance.In addition to cartwheels, he also enjoys swimming, playing with toys, and participating in activities with the older students at the martial arts school.For Peng, the cartwheel wasn't initially a competitive skill he needed to master; rather, it stemmed from curiosity and imitation of his surroundings.His parents recalled that when Peng first completed a cartwheel independently, he tried repeatedly, falling several times, until finally landing steadily and excitedly turning to his father, shouting, "Dad, I stood up!"Global Times