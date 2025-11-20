This photo taken on November 16, 2026 shows a view of Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province with APEC elements. China will hold the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19. Photo: VCG

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting has successfully concluded. Before heading home, leaders from various economies expressed their sincere gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, China, the host of this meeting, and the city of Shenzhen. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he "congratulates" Chinese friends' hosting of a "very successful APEC summit." US President Donald Trump said that if the highest possible score were 10, he would give his visit to China "a 12." Leaders from Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Canada, as well as representatives of international organizations and other participants, also spoke highly of the achievements of China's APEC Year and expressed their appreciation for the excellent work of the Chinese side. It is hard to say goodbye after a visit to Shenzhen. The Shenzhen APEC meeting has left a distinctive mark on the history of APEC and a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of participating economies across the Asia-Pacific.During the Shenzhen meeting, leaders of various economies created many heartwarming moments as they stepped out of conference venues and into the city's streets. Beyond the meeting rooms, the streets of Shenzhen became places for unexpected encounters. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose ancestral roots trace back to Guangdong Province, showed off his Cantonese skills on several occasions. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sampled beef at a supermarket, while Mexico's Secretary of Health David Kershenobich Stalnikowitz visited Huaqiangbei, a bustling commercial district popular with international visitors. These heartwarming moments not only became trending topics on Chinese social media, but also left fond memories for guests from various sides who had traveled from afar.Behind the widely shared expressions of "Thank you, China" lies not only an expectation of further cooperation, but also a vote of confidence in China as a reliable partner. At a time when protectionism is on the rise and global economic growth is under pressure, bringing 21 APEC member economies together around the same table is no easy task. This is all the more challenging given the vast differences in their economic size, stages of development and diverse interests. An equal platform for dialogue and in-depth discussion is therefore all the more necessary.As the host, China patiently built bridges of communication, responding to major economies' concerns over industrial chain stability and technological innovation while listening to the pressing needs of developing members in infrastructure, capacity building and green transition. Leaders from various economies consistently praised China's thoughtful and efficient organization, as well as the candid and pragmatic atmosphere for communication.The meeting also forged tangible consensus. From the Suzhou Statement at the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting to the Chengdu Statement at the APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting, from the Nanjing Statement at the APEC Human Resources Development Ministerial Meeting to 2026 APEC Leaders' Shenzhen Outlook at the Economic Leaders' Meeting, China placed economic and trade cooperation, innovation and people's livelihoods at the heart of its year-long APEC agenda. A total of 321 meetings and events and 75 major deliverables have provided more concrete avenues for Asia-Pacific cooperation, injecting fresh vitality and strong momentum into regional development.Some foreign media outlets have noted that, against a backdrop of mounting global geopolitical tensions, the Shenzhen meeting was one of the "few forums" capable of bringing "together" economies of different sizes. These achievements reflect the host's year-long commitment and demonstrate that, by identifying common interests, economies can continue to unleash the vitality and potential of the Asia-Pacific economy and advance the building of an Asia-Pacific community.Many leaders and foreign media outlets have praised Shenzhen, remarking that every time they come, it looks different. Shenzhen itself also offers the world a glimpse of how China is advancing high-standard opening-up. Having grown amid China's reform and opening-up, Shenzhen has now become a key node in global industrial chains and innovation networks. By hosting the APEC meeting in Shenzhen and announcing new funding for APEC practical cooperation to launch new cooperation institutions covering digital technology, cross-border data flow, clean energy, and the development of SMEs, China shows its sincerity in committing resources and sharing development opportunities.Asia-Pacific economies vary widely in their stages of development. Some prioritize market access, while others are in urgent need of infrastructure and talent. China brings these diverse needs into a single cooperation agenda, enabling all parties to find pathways for participation. This vision carries substantial practical weight.The trust that Asia-Pacific partners place in China also stems from China's strategic resolve to take root in the Asia-Pacific, contribute to its development and deliver benefits to the region. China outlined the way forward in Shenzhen, facilitated agreement among all parties on concrete actions, and readied resources and platforms to implement those actions. These efforts have shown all parties that China is willing to listen to the concerns of different economies, has the ability to coordinate their respective interests, and demonstrates a sense of responsibility in advancing shared goals. Against narratives that frame economic ties as burdens and interdependence as risks, China continues to expand openness for the long-term interests of the entire Asia-Pacific. The dynamism of the Asia-Pacific economy stems from decades of close exchanges between people and enterprises. To preserve these connections is to safeguard shared opportunities for growth.Further recognition of the Shenzhen APEC meeting will translate into easier trade, smoother exchanges and broader access to innovative opportunities ahead. The gratitude expressed to China by participants in Shenzhen grows out of trust built through cooperation. China's actions over the year demonstrate that the more complex the international landscape becomes, the more the Asia-Pacific can find a sincere, reliable and capable leader on the path of open cooperation.