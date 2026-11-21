The European Union (EU) flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: VCG





The European Union is finalizing plans for a new trade tool that could allow it to swiftly retaliate against trade actions by other countries, potentially restricting access to its vast single market, Bloomberg reported on Friday, as Brussels steps up protectionist drive trying to shield European industries from foreign competition.Chinese analysts warned that the EU's growing reliance on trade barriers will backfire, imposing additional costs on European businesses while doing little to address the industrial weaknesses behind the bloc's declining competitiveness.The proposed tool, tentatively called "ReadyEU," would allow the bloc to block certain goods and services from entering its market of 450 million consumers.Although the proposals are not formally aimed at any particular country, Bloomberg linked them to Brussels' efforts to reduce its trade deficit with China. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that trade surpluses are a natural outcome of global industrial specialization and changing trade patterns, rather than something China deliberately pursues.The package, expected to be unveiled on December 9, also includes plans to make existing trade defense instruments more agile and diversify strategically important supplies through measures ranging from tariffs and quotas to investment in alternative supply chains, Bloomberg reported.The move comes amid mounting pressure within the EU to tighten trade restrictions on China. On Thursday, lawmakers from five political groups in the European Parliament urged the European Commission to move beyond its current sector-by-sector approach and adopt broader, more systematic trade defense measures against China, Euronews reported.The lawmakers called for "horizontal" tariffs and quotas to address what they described as Chinese “overcapacity”, along with strict local supply-chain content rules and harmonized customs controls.The developments point to a shift from case-by-case trade scrutiny toward broader, institutionalized defenses, driven by Europe's weakening industrial competitiveness and Brussels' efforts to strengthen economic integration, Li Guanjie, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, told the Global Times on Saturday.The measures are protectionist in nature, Li said, adding that Brussels is seeking to defend established industries while strengthening its bargaining power with China. However, differences in member states' economic interests could complicate implementation.The bloc’s policy push has accelerated in recent weeks.On November 17, Politico reported that Brussels was considering changes to its Enforcement Regulation to retaliate faster against China, as it develops a trade "kill switch." The discussions followed an October Franco-German proposal for a rapid-response tool to restrict access to the EU single market, according to Reuters.The push also extends to public procurement. The Financial Times reported that the European Commission was considering barring foreign companies found to have breached the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) in one public tender from bidding for contracts across the EU, preventing them from seeking tenders in other member states.The emerging EU policy framework suggests three mutually reinforcing approaches: faster retaliation, cross-sector trade restrictions and tighter public procurement scrutiny. Together, they could give Brussels greater control over market access, extending trade defenses beyond individual products and disputes, analysts said.Yet expanding trade defenses does not resolve the problems that have weakened Europe's industrial position. Li said the bloc's deeper challenge lies in upgrading its products and technologies, something trade barriers cannot accomplish by insulating existing industries from competition.Nor would tighter restrictions necessarily deliver the intended results. European consumers would face higher prices for imported products, while Chinese companies' growing local manufacturing presence could limit the effectiveness of conventional border measures, Li said.The risks extend to European manufacturers themselves. Restrictions affecting Chinese components, equipment and clean-energy products could increase production costs and complicate industrial upgrading, potentially undermining the industries Brussels seeks to protect, according to industry analysis.China's Ministry of Commerce said on October 29 that artificially restricting normal trade could violate WTO rules and would do nothing to improve the EU's industrial competitiveness. China firmly opposes the abuse of trade defense instruments and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate interests if the EU imposes discriminatory restrictions on Chinese products, the ministry said.The latest proposals come despite Beijing and Brussels seek to manage trade frictions through an established consultation mechanism. At their second round of China-EU Trade and Investment Consultations in October, both sides agreed to hold technical discussions on the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), address market access concerns and explore investment cooperation. A ministerial video conference is scheduled for January 2027, ahead of the next round of consultations in March.Europe's long-term industrial competitiveness hinges on technological upgrading, investment and productivity, rather than higher trade barriers. “China's manufacturing strengths and integrated supply chains can support Europe's industrial and green transitions, making cooperation with China, rather than protectionist confrontation, a more effective path to industrial renewal,” Li noted.