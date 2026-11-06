China launches anti-dumping probes into para-aramid filament yarn from EU, ethylidene norbornene from EU, Japan

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Friday that it has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of para-aramid filament yarn originating from the EU, as well as imports of ethylidene norbornene originating from the EU and Japan, effective on the same day.The investigation into ethylidene norbornene imports was launched following an application filed on October 9 by Henghe Materials Science and Technology Co, on behalf of the domestic ethylidene norbornene industry. MOFCOM reviewed the application and determined that it met the requirements under China's anti-dumping regulations.The designated dumping investigation period spans from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, while the investigation into the injury to the industry covers January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. The case is expected to conclude by November 6, 2027, with a possible six-month extension under special circumstances.The investigation into para-aramid filament yarn was launched following an application filed on October 12 by Sinochem High Performance Fiber Materials Co and Tayho Advanced Materials Group Co on behalf of China's para-aramid filament yarn industry.A MOFCOM spokesperson said preliminary evidence submitted by the applicants shows that imports of para-aramid filament yarn from the EU remained at a high volume between 2023 and the first half of 2026, with cumulative price declines exceeding 50 percent.Imports of ethylidene norbornene from the EU and other regions grew by 27.35 percent cumulatively from 2023 to 2025, and surged 56 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, while prices showed an overall downward trend. The applicants contend that the dumped imports have caused injury to the production and operation of China's domestic industry.The relevant applications meet the conditions for launching an anti-dumping investigation under Chinese law and WTO rules. Chinese authorities will carry out the probe in line with statutory procedures, fully safeguard the rights of all interested parties, and make an objective and impartial ruling based on facts and evidence, the spokesperson said.It should be emphasized that since the beginning of 2026, the EU has launched 16 trade remedy investigations targeting China, nearly doubling the number from the same period last year. Among them, nine cases involve chemical products, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total. In particular, since mid-October, the EU has consecutively initiated anti-dumping investigations against Chinese furfuryl alcohol and polyvinylidene fluoride, said the MOFCOM spokesperson.Compared with the number of trade-remedy cases initiated by the EU against China, China has all along exercised prudence and restraint in the trade-remedy field, the spokesperson stressed. "The EU needs to face up to its own economic and trade problems," the spokesperson said, stressing that protectionism cannot enhance competitiveness, and resolving each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation is the right path forward.Ethylidene norbornene (ENB) is a chemical used primarily as a third monomer in the production of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber to enhance vulcanization speed and cross-link density. It is also used in synthetic resins, plastics, elastomers and pharmaceutical intermediates.Para-aramid filament yarn is a high-performance synthetic product featuring excellent properties including low density, high strength, cut resistance and electrical insulation. It is used in the production of reinforcing materials for optical fiber and optical cables, bulletproof fabrics, cut-resistant textiles and has wide applications in sectors including telecommunications and optoelectronics, rubber products, tire manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, sports and leisure, and environmental protection, among others.MOFCOM will employ questionnaires, sampling, hearings and on-site verification to gather information. Failure to cooperate or provide accurate information may result in rulings based on available facts and best information.Confidential information may be submitted with a request for protection, provided a non-confidential summary is furnished simultaneously.