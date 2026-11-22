Photo: PLA Navy

The Chinese and Vietnamese navies have successfully completed their 41st joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf over two days, covering 351 nautical miles in 32 hours and including a joint maritime search-and-rescue drill, the PLA Daily reported on Sunday.China and Vietnam's joint naval patrols as well as joint coast guard operations could help manage risks, foster mutual trust and resolve maritime differences. By boosting cooperation in the Beibu Gulf and upholding maritime security and order, the two sides are also consolidating cooperation in fisheries, shipping and maritime search and rescue, and contributing to peace, stability and development across the region, according to a Chinese military expert.During the joint patrol, China deployed the naval vessels Wuzhou and Enshi, while Vietnam sent two naval vessels to participate. The Chinese and Vietnamese vessels arrived in their designated patrol area in the Beibu Gulf on Friday. After establishing communications, the two sides patrolled in two parallel columns along the China-Vietnam demarcation line in the gulf, according to the PLA Daily.During the operation, the two sides transferred command authority in stages and exchanged data on courses, speeds and other operational details, maintaining real-time awareness of the maritime situation.On Saturday, the joint patrol fleet held a search-and-rescue drill simulating two fishing vessels in distress in the Beibu Gulf. After being informed that crew members had fallen overboard, the fleet adjusted its course and speed, drew up search-and-rescue plan and used multiple search methods to accurately locate and rescue the personnel in the water.After the exercise, the fleet practiced coordinated formation changes under agreed rules for alternating command, including single-column, single-line-abreast and double-column formations. Both sides maintained close communication and demonstrated smooth coordination throughout the drills.After completing all scheduled drills, the Chinese and Vietnamese vessels separated and departed in different directions. Personnel from both sides lined up in their respective areas and waved goodbye, marking the successful conclusion of the 41st China-Vietnam joint patrol.The choice of vessels of Chinese side underscores the non-confrontational nature of the joint patrols, which focus on maritime risk management, emergency response and confidence-building rather than military deterrence, Song Zhongping, a military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.The rotating command arrangement also reflects both sides' equal sovereign status while enhancing interoperability, mutual understanding and coordination, said Song.The PLA Daily cited a Chinese commander as saying that adding exercises to the joint patrol enhanced the two navies' ability to conduct coordinated operations and promoted professional exchanges and practical cooperation between the two sides.The China-Vietnam joint patrols in the Beibu Gulf are friendly exchanges conducted by the two militaries under relevant agreements and annual plans. The report said the patrols help strengthen friendship between the two countries, deepen mutual trust between the two militaries, and effectively enhancing both sides' ability to respond jointly to maritime emergencies and safeguard maritime security and stability.Song noted that China and Vietnam conduct joint naval patrols and coast guard law enforcement operations through separate, parallel mechanisms in the Beibu Gulf to manage maritime differences and prevent disputes from escalating. Regular communication channels, coordinated response protocols and frontline cooperation help reduce miscalculations, build military trust and strengthen crisis management.Since the signing of the Agreement on Joint Patrols by the Navies of China and Vietnam in the Beibu Gulf in 2005, these patrols have served as a stable platform for communication, helping both sides deepen cooperation and enhance strategic mutual trust, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards conducted their first joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf for 2026 from April 22 to 24, marking the 30th joint patrol by the two countries' maritime law enforcement agencies since 2006.By strengthening cooperation in the Beibu Gulf, China and Vietnam are also upholding the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), safeguarding maritime security and stability, and advancing cooperation in fisheries, shipping and search and rescue, said Song.Such coordination also supports broader economic and trade ties between the two countries, helping contain risks, build mutual trust and promote peace and development in the South China Sea and across Southeast Asia, the expert said.