Several new-generation 8x8 armored vehicles move across the ground. Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News' military channel

A CCTV report in June outlined several features of the new vehicle, including high mobility and speed, an unmanned turret, improved crew protection, amphibious capabilities and vehicle-mounted anti-tank missiles. It also highlighted a flexible rear door that can open either sideways or downward.



In August, CCTV News released footage showing a PLA Army's 76th Group Army brigade conducting coordinated training with the new 8x8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicles in Northwest China's Gobi Desert. Multiple vehicles were seen moving across rough terrain and coordinating with ground troops during tactical exercises.



A key upgrade of the new infantry fighting vehicle is its unmanned turret, which allows all crew members to remain inside the vehicle's hull while operating its weapons, significantly improving crew protection.



The vehicle seems to be equipped with a longer-barreled 30-millimeter chain gun and HJ-16 anti-tank missiles, enabling it to engage tanks, light armored vehicles and low-flying unmanned aerial vehicles, Wang Yunfei, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.



The vehicle's protection has also been enhanced with a V-shaped mine-resistant hull, while modular composite armor can be fitted for additional protection. A ramp-style rear door allows infantry to get in and out of the vehicle more quickly, helping troops deploy more rapidly during combat operations, Wang said.



The new vehicle's information systems can likely share battlefield information in real time with other platforms, including drones and artillery units, improving situational awareness and coordination among different elements of a combined-arms force. The vehicle is also adapted for operations in plateau environments, Wang said.



The new vehicle retains the high mobility and amphibious capabilities of the 8x8 wheeled family, allowing it to move rapidly across different types of terrain and waterways. As a new-generation main combat vehicle for medium combined-arms brigades, it is designed to support rapid deployment and operations in plateau regions, border areas and areas with dense waterways, Wang noted.



It also addresses some of the shortcomings of the Type 08 family, particularly in defensive and information systems. Its upgrades are expected to improve the sustained combat capabilities and survivability of the PLA's medium combined-arms brigades, according to Wang.



Despite the introduction of the new vehicle, however, the Type 08 family is expected to remain an important part of the PLA's medium combined-arms brigades for years to come. Wang said the older vehicles would continue to undertake a substantial share of readiness and training tasks over roughly the next decade, while gradually handing over their leading role to the new-generation wheeled armored vehicle family over a longer period.

China's new-generation 8x8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle has drawn attention after footage of the new armored vehicle in use during the People's Liberation Army (PLA) 83rd Group Army training was released by official media on Friday.Experts noted that it has improved upon its predecessor, the Type 08 family, particularly in defensive and information systems. Its upgrades are expected to improve the sustained combat capabilities and survivability of the PLA's medium combined-arms brigades.The footage comes as the PLA Army has stepped up its training with the newly introduced equipment.A brigade of the PLA Army's 83rd Group Army recently organized intensive training for more than 100 personnel, focusing on combat driving of the new armored vehicles and small-unit tactics, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV News on Friday."The new equipment has a higher level of informatization and greater speed. Everyone in the unit is determined to master it," Zheng Tao, a member of the brigade, was quoted as saying in the CCTV report.With no established training materials available for the new equipment, the brigade set up specialized research teams to tackle technical challenges, Zheng said. Personnel have been learning through training, summarizing their experiences and working collectively to resolve problems, he said.The new 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle has appeared in several official media reports throughout 2026. In January, CCTV reported on a coordinated tactical exercise involving an armored infantry squad from a PLA Army's 76th Group Army brigade, marking the vehicle's first public appearance.