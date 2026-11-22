The Shenzhou-23 crew aboard China's space station prepares to welcome the incoming Shenzhou-24 crew. Screenshot from CCTV News

The Shenzhou-23 crew aboard China's Space Station is making preparations to welcome the incoming Shenzhou-24 crew while continuing to carry out a range of scientific experiments, CCTV News reported on Sunday.The combination of the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft and its Long March-2F carrier rocket was transferred to the launch area on November 17 and is scheduled for launch at an appropriate time in the coming days, according to a release from the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). With the mission approaching, the space station is preparing for a special "space rendezvous" as the two crews prepare to meet in orbit.Despite the upcoming crew rotation, the three Shenzhou-23 astronauts remain engaged in their scheduled scientific research. In the field of microgravity physics, they have completed the retrieval of samples from the variable gravity science experiment cabinet, replaced and disposed of samples in the high-temperature materials science experiment cabinet, and replaced components of an inertial particle experiment device in the on-orbit maintenance and assembly operation cabinet.In the field of space technology and applications, the crew has also installed samples for two research projects focusing on microbial prevention and control materials, as well as rapid microbial detection and technical protection.Preparing for the arrival of a new crew involves more than completing scientific tasks. The Shenzhou-23 crew has been cleaning the station's interior and putting its living quarters in order to ensure that the orbital outpost is ready to accommodate the newcomers, per CCTV News.Once the Shenzhou-24 crew arrives, the number of astronauts aboard the space station will increase from three to six for a period of time, significantly raising demand for essential resources such as oxygen and water. To accommodate the additional crew members, the astronauts must adjust settings for the station's operating systems and living facilities in advance.These preparations include configuring lighting in sleeping areas, setting up the urine and feces collection equipment in the space station's toilets, checking the power supply to galley equipment, and adjusting the cabin's environmental control systems to ensure that the facilities can support six astronauts simultaneously.The station's regenerative life support system will play a crucial role in meeting the increased demand. Technologies such as oxygen generation through water electrolysis, carbon dioxide removal and urine processing enable the station to recycle resources and reduce its dependence on supplies delivered from Earth, supporting long-term human presence in orbit.The upcoming crew rotation will also mark a milestone in international space cooperation. A Pakistani astronaut will join the Shenzhou-24 mission as a payload specialist and travel to China's space station, marking the first time that Chinese and foreign astronauts will participate in a joint spaceflight mission under China's manned space program. The visit will also make him the first foreign astronaut to enter the China space station, according to CCTV News. The 'space rendezvous' of the two crews will be followed by a special meal together in orbit.At the same time, the Shenzhou-23 crew is making preparations for its eventual return to Earth. These include collecting cabin gas, microbial and water samples, retrieving experimental samples and payloads to be brought back to Earth, and clearing away waste and personal belongings.According to the mission arrangements, one member of the Shenzhou-23 crew will remain aboard the space station after the crew transition, although the astronaut's identity has not yet been announced, CCTV News reported.The Shenzhou-24 crewed mission has also entered its final preparatory stage. On Saturday, the mission completed its final full-system rehearsal, while the launch site completed preparations for the upcoming launch, as reported by the Xinhua News Agency.Global Times