China's second domestically built large cruise ship Adora Flora City Photo: Xinhua

China's second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, departed from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on Sunday, carrying more than 3,800 passengers on its maiden commercial voyage.The six-day, five-night trip will take passengers to Hong Kong and Hue (Chan May), a port in central Vietnam, marking a new step in the development of China's homegrown cruise industry.The vessel is scheduled to operate more than 50 international voyages from Guangzhou in 2027, with itineraries ranging from short getaways to longer trips across Southeast Asia.Wang Peng, a research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that the ship's maiden voyage represents a new stage for China's cruise industry, as it moves from making breakthroughs in shipbuilding toward establishing regular operations and expanding its presence in regional tourism."The significance lies in turning the manufacturing and supply chain coordination capabilities demonstrated in the construction of China's first domestically built large cruise ship into the capacity to operate regular international routes," Wang said.According to Wang, the expansion of cruise services will also help domestic suppliers gain experience and strengthen the related industrial chain, while supporting the development of Nansha into an international cruise hub serving Southeast Asia.This could create new opportunities for tourism and closer links among the port and tourism industries across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, added Wang.In addition to regular five-day, four-night and six-day, five-night trips to Southeast Asian destinations, Adora Flora City will operate nearly 10 nine-day, eight-night voyages serving Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei. The ship will also offer several cruises without designated ports of call, giving passengers the option of enjoying onboard facilities and entertainment as part of a sea-based holiday.Adora Flora City was built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp. Construction of the ship began in August 2022."The delivery of two domestically built large cruise ships is not simply a matter of repeating a project. It represents a deeper, more systematic effort to strengthen China's capabilities in the cruise shipbuilding industry," Li Jianing, assistant general manager of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, told the Xinhua News Agency."During the construction of Adora Flora City, for example, we introduced augmented reality technology to superimpose 3D design models onto the actual construction site. Workers can use mobile devices to compare the digital models with the physical structures, bringing digital tools into the shipbuilding process and transforming on-site production methods," said Li.Overall construction efficiency improved by 20 percent compared with the construction of China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, according to project figures. The new ship is larger, with more advanced onboard equipment. Its gross tonnage is 141,900, an increase of 6,400 over its predecessor, and its total length has increased by 17.4 meters to 341 meters. It has 2,130 guest cabins and can accommodate 5,232 passengers at full capacity.The hull is 37.2 meters wide, more than the lateral width of a 12-story residential building. The broad hull greatly enhances the ship's stability, giving it stronger resistance to pitching and waves at sea. Even in relatively rough seas, the ride remains smooth and comfortable.Chen Jianwei, deputy general manager of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, said that the construction of Adora Flora City required nearly 4 million fewer labor hours than its predecessor and was completed eight months faster. The localization rate of materials used in its interior outfitting reached 80 percent, CCTV.com reported.Standardizing construction is particularly important given the complexity of large cruise ships. Each vessel involves more than 25 million components and thousands of interconnected systems, requiring close coordination among designers, shipbuilders and suppliers.Chen Gang, chairperson of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and chief designer and on-site commander of China's domestically built large cruise ship project, noted that the country had made progress in establishing its own cruise ship research and development system, verifying key technologies and developing standardized production design processes.According to Chen, huge cruise ships are among the most complex large-scale engineering projects in the global industry. China has also cultivated a supply chain involving both domestic and international suppliers. Adora Flora City has driven the development of about 1,500 suppliers across the industrial chain, Chen said.The experience accumulated through the construction of the first two ships is expected to support further development of the industry. China is following a strategy of building one generation of ships while designing the next and researching and developing a subsequent generation. Preliminary conceptual design work on the country's third domestically built large cruise ship has already begun, Chen said.Wang said that competition in the cruise industry would increasingly shift from shipbuilding to more refined operations as companies expand their routes and services."Green and low-carbon standards, distinctive cultural experiences and the development of regional route networks will be key areas of competition in the next stage," he said.