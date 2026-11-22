The AIIB headquarters near the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing Photo: cnsphoto

The Chinese government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement on Saturday to set up the bank's office in Hong Kong. Chinese experts said that the office is of significant importance, as Hong Kong's world-class capital markets, professional services and green finance strengths will enhance the bank's offshore financing capacity and global influence while boosting the city's role in international multilateral cooperation.According to China's Ministry of Finance, Minister Lan Fo'an and AIIB President Zou Jiayi signed the agreement at a ceremony held in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).The agreement sets out the general legal and institutional framework for the office, including arrangements concerning its status, operations, privileges and immunities. It provides a foundation for the establishment and future operation of the office, subject to the completion of other necessary legal procedures, the AIIB said on its official website.The office is expected to support the AIIB's growing operations and facilitate closer engagement with members, clients, development partners, financial institutions and other stakeholders, the AIIB said.During the ceremony, Lan noted that the establishment of the Hong Kong office is a pragmatic move that leverages complementary strengths and achieves mutual success, which will not only help the AIIB better connect with international capital markets, but will also further consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's status as an international financial center.Zou said that "Hong Kong's deep capital markets and international connectivity make it a natural place for the AIIB to strengthen engagement with investors, partners and our members." The office will help the bank access the cutting edge of financial innovations and mobilize more private capital for infrastructure in the member economies we serve, she noted."The AIIB's decision to set up an office in Hong Kong is of significant strategic importance to its development. As a leading international financial center, Hong Kong's world-class capital markets and diverse financing tools will greatly enhance the AIIB's offshore financing capacity, allowing it to attract international capital more efficiently and strengthen its global influence," Liang Haiming, president of the Belt and Road Research Institute at Hainan University and head of the Silk Road iValley Research Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday.Liang added that Hong Kong's strong professional services in law, accounting, auditing and financial advisory will support the AIIB's project design and execution, while its rapid growth in green finance opens up new opportunities for collaboration."The AIIB's decision to establish an office here is a resounding vote of confidence in Hong Kong's role as an international financial center. The Hong Kong SAR Government will fully support its establishment and operations," said Paul Chan, AIIB governor and financial secretary of Hong Kong. He added that the government would introduce the necessary subsidiary legislation to grant the office privileges and immunities.In addition, the HKSAR Government will provide $20 million to the Project Preparation Special Fund, demonstrating support for the work of the AIIB, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Liang noted that the Hong Kong office is expected to attract more international financial institutions to the city. With the arrival of the AIIB, Hong Kong will play a greater role in international multilateral cooperation.Moreover, the AIIB's business needs will boost Hong Kong's professional services sectors, such as finance and law, creating more high-end jobs. In particular, Hong Kong can leverage AIIB projects to further enhance its capabilities and market influence in green finance, Liang noted.