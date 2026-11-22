Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China. Phto: VCG

As media and netizens worldwide celebrate their leaders' highlights at the APEC meeting, some Japanese media and netizens remain unable to shake off their frustration and displeasure over the various awkward moments involving the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the event.While the world's attention was focused on the APEC meeting, some Japanese netizens spotted an extremely awkward moment involving their Prime Minister Takaichi. After a group photo of leaders and representatives from the participating APEC economies, Takaichi hurried over to US President Donald Trump and patted him on the back. Trump, however, glanced at her before turning away and walking off, leaving Takaichi standing awkwardly by herself.Some Japanese netizens said on social media platform that they felt embarrassed over Takaichi's encounter with Trump, criticizing her for patting the US president on the back which they think was extremely rude and inappropriate, and attempting to create an impression of personal closeness in front of the cameras. Some argued that genuine communication is measured not by handshakes or physical gestures but by substantive discussions. Others bluntly commented that they had never witnessed such an embarrassing scene.According to Zhou Yongsheng, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, despite her relatively high domestic approval ratings, Takaichi faces limitations stemming from Japan's standing on the international stage, prompting her to seek more personal interactions with other leaders to ease awkward diplomatic situations. However, gestures such as patting Trump on the back can be seen as inappropriate and may not achieve the intended effect.Besides, at several other occasions during the ASEAN meetings and the APEC summit, Takaichi was photographed making faces, including grimacing and sticking out her tongue. Some Japanese netizens harshly criticized her, calling her "a disgrace to Japan."Some Japanese netizens called Takaichi "a disgrace to Japan" and urged her to apologize to other leaders, while others suggested that Foreign Ministry protocol officials should give her a refresher course in diplomatic etiquette, China News Service reported."Prime Minister Takaichi's behavior is unbelievable. While leaders from various countries were forming groups and chatting with one another at the APEC meeting, she was sitting all alone, fanning herself with a folding fan. This was an opportunity for diplomacy and a place where she should have been doing her job. Her behavior was tantamount to throwing hundreds of millions of yen down the drain," a netizen named Seira Fujii wrote on X.Another Japanese netizen named Ichiro Kozawa criticized on X on Saturday Takaichi's conduct at the APEC meeting, saying that her behavior had damaged Japan's image and that she had prioritized personal pride over national interests. The netizen also expressed concern that her approval ratings remained high despite the controversy, saying voters would ultimately bear the consequences of their political choices.This is not the first time Takaichi has come under fire for her inappropriate conduct at an international diplomatic event.On the second day of the G7 summit in France, on June 16, footage showed US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni chatting with other leaders, while Takaichi sat alone, swiveling in her chair. The footage quickly sparked an uproar on Japanese social media, with some netizens commenting that "go home and don't come next time."Sweeping criticism from Japanese netizens reflects growing dissatisfaction with Takaichi's personal style and conduct at diplomatic events, which some consider frivolous and unbecoming of a national leader, Zhou said.