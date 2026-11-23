Data collectors capture real-world inputs for embodied intelligent devices at a cafe scenario in Yunyan District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2026. With the rapid development of embodied artificial intelligence (AI), a new profession, trainers of embodied AI, has emerged, which comprise roles such as data collectors. (Photo: Xinhua)

China announced on Monday to set up a national data vocational education steering committee and the launch of a series of talent development action plans to strengthen the country’s digital workforce, in a bid to train more high-skilled workers for the artificial intelligence (AI) era, the CCTV News reported.According to the report, the national committee is led by the National Data Administration (NDA) and the Ministry of Education. It will oversee a multi-pronged plan to cultivate high-skilled talent in the data sector, including reforms in teaching, industry-demand research, professional program development, industry-education integration, ecosystem building, and international exchange.This initiative aims to build a talent cultivation model suited to the needs of the AI era by 2030. The authorities aim to establish a more complete system of professional teaching standards, curriculum resources and teacher training for data-related students.As AI and other digital technologies are being rapidly integrated into manufacturing and other key sectors, industry observers said the move reflects the growing need to accelerate digital talent development, connect industry and schools, formulate policies and teaching standards, and guide vocational education for the data sector.“Data has become a key production factor in the digital economy, and data talent is an important foundation for industrial development,” Li Changan, a professor at the Academy of China Open Economy Studies at the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Monday. He noted that China’s current data talent reserves and education system still have shortcomings and are not yet fully aligned with the fast-changing needs of the digital economy.Li said strengthening data vocational education and training more professionals who can meet the needs of digital economic development is now an important task for sustaining healthy growth. He added that the recent measures would help improve methods of digital talent cultivation and build a more systematic training framework.He also stressed that the most important advantage of deepening industry-education integration lies in closely matching enterprise and industrial needs, so as to produce more high-quality data talent. “That will not only support industrial upgrading, but also provide sustained momentum for the development of vocational education itself,” he said.The committee’s secretariat will be located at the Department of Digital Technology and Infrastructure Construction of the NDA. Its term will run from 2026 to the end of 2030.According to Liu Gang, director of the Institute of Economic Research at Nankai University, this arrangement reflects a coordinated effort by the two government bodies.The data regulator is responsible for tasks such as data set construction, data labeling bases and the market-oriented allocation of data factors, giving it a natural role in promoting data vocational education. The education ministry, meanwhile, oversees vocational education and the broader talent cultivation system. “The two departments working together will help better connect industrial demand with talent supply.”Liu told the Global Times on Monday that the NDA has distinct advantages in understanding industrial data application scenarios, coordinating sector resources and promoting trusted data space construction, which can provide vocational education with more practical training bases and application scenarios. Education authorities, he said, can then respond to industrial demand by developing textbooks, curricula and teacher training programs to improve the relevance and effectiveness of talent cultivation.According to Liu, talent training in the data sector today spans three main categories in universities and colleges: research-oriented, application-oriented and skill-oriented. However, professionals in all three remain in short supply, with application-oriented and skill-oriented workers being particularly scarce.This shortage has already begun affecting China’s economic development and industrial competitiveness, he said.Using Central China’s Henan Province as an example, Liu pointed to its strong industrial base in superhard materials and synthetic diamond. As equipment and production become increasingly intelligent, companies in the region are seeing rising demand for professionals with expertise spanning AI and other digital technologies. But such training remains at an early stage, and professional program design, textbook systems and talent cultivation frameworks all need to be adjusted and improved.“Excellent application-oriented and skill-oriented schools are often built around the market, around industry, and around job requirements,” Liu said, adding that vocational education must stay close to industrial realities by translating enterprise problems into teaching content and turning R&D and innovation needs into talent development directions.Current practices in digital talent training are in essence a reflection of the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation. The establishment of the national steering committee will help advance this process in a more substantial and practical way, he said.China’s push comes against the backdrop of rapid growth in its data industry. According to official figures, the country’s data industry reached 6.78 trillion yuan ($1.01 trillion) in 2025, up 15.7 percent year-on-year. By August 2026, China had built more than 126,000 high-quality data sets, while the number of data-related companies had climbed to 482,000 by the end of 2025, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.A report on China’s digital economy talent development said the country’s digital economy talent shortage had exceeded 32 million by the end of 2024, and was still expected to be close to 30 million by the end of 2025, according to the People’s Daily.Experts said the shortage of both highly qualified multidisciplinary talent and hands-on skilled workers has become a bottleneck in advancing the market-based allocation of data factors. As China steps up efforts to strengthen data-related education, they said more multidisciplinary, innovative and practice-oriented digital professionals are likely to emerge, helping to build a stronger human capital base for unlocking the value of data as a production factor and driving high-quality growth in the digital economy.Global Times