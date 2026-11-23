The 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was successfully held on November 22, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from news.gov.hk



The 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was successfully held on Sunday, recording a 98.79 percent turnout, with 5,640 people voting. The HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee congratulated those elected, describing the poll as an example of healthy competition among patriots. He urged the new members to uphold the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and contribute to the long-term success of "one country, two systems" principle, the Government of the HKSAR announced on Sunday.Lee said that the Election Committee, comprising 1,500 members from 40 subsectors, is broadly representative and embodies the principle of balanced participation. It shoulders important statutory functions under the improved electoral system in adherence to the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong". In the elections, 31 of the 36 subsectors were contested, with a total of 856 validly nominated candidates competing for 723 seats.According to Lee, since the commencement of the nomination period, candidates from different subsectors have actively engaged with organizations and voters in their respective subsectors to present their platforms, share their visions, exchange views, build consensus and rally for support. The elections fully demonstrated a healthy competition among patriots who are committed, competent and constructive, highlighting the positivity of democratic development under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong".The new term of the Election Committee will commence on February 1, 2027, with a five-year tenure. It is my expectation that in accordance with the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", all Election Committee members will fulfil their duties diligently and responsibly, and contribute to the steady and sustained implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle, Lee added.A spokesperson for the central government's liaison office in the HKSAR on Monday congratulated the successful conclusion of the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, saying the poll fully upheld the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and highlighted the strengths of the city's new electoral system. It added that the elections marked another important step in advancing democracy with Hong Kong characteristics.The spokesperson said the elections were held at a significant time as Hong Kong entered a new stage in implementing "one country, two Systems," rolled out its first five-year plan and prepared to mark the 30th anniversary of its return to China.The new Election Committee members, whose term largely coincides with the plan's implementation period, are expected to help the HKSAR government turn its development vision into reality, amid strong public attention and expectations.The spokesperson said the elections demonstrated the strengths of Hong Kong's new electoral system, including broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition. A total of 31 subsectors saw more candidates than available seats, with some recording contests of 25 candidates for 15 seats and 23 for 15. Turnout rose across all subsectors from the previous election, reaching a record 98.79 percent overall. The spokesperson said the competitive yet healthy electoral process had ensured the selection of the best candidates and demonstrated the essence of democracy.According to the spokesperson, the diverse backgrounds of the candidates, ranging from young professionals and academics to Olympic medalists, musicians with disabilities and foreign bank executives, demonstrated balanced participation and merit-based selection.During the campaign, candidates presented their platforms and engaged with voters at forums and meetings, demonstrating professionalism and a strong sense of responsibility. Their "competition among gentlemen" reflected high-quality democracy throughout the electoral process and helped foster a new electoral culture, the spokesperson said.Besides, the spokesperson said the HKSAR government had organized the elections in accordance with the law, ensuring that voting and ballot counting were conducted in a rigorous, transparent and orderly manner. Voters exercised their rights and fulfilled their duties, casting ballots in support of unity and reform, while media outlets provided objective and balanced coverage and platforms for candidates to engage with the public.A spokesperson for the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office on Monday said Hong Kong's 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, which was the second Election Committee election since HKSAR's electoral system reforms, further demonstrated the strengths of the city's improved electoral system and the development of high-quality democracy suited to local conditions.The spokesperson said the elections reaffirmed the strengths of Hong Kong's new electoral system, including broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition, ensuring that capable individuals are selected for public service.Candidates engaged in healthy competition, campaigning on key issues such as aligning Hong Kong with the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, implementing the city's first five-year plan, accelerating the development of the Northern Metropolis and upgrading industries. They sought to distinguish themselves through their policy platforms, capabilities and commitment to public service, the spokesperson said.Global Times